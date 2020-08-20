Third in the dynasty of fast, sleek superyacht catamarans designed by Malcolm McKeon, the BlackCat 30 carries many of the hallmarks of her bigger sisters.

There’s the sleek curve of the glass superstructure, the powerful rig and the all-carbon build. The huge aft deck, main saloon and foredeck are all on the same level, offering sightlines that run all the way through the boat.

Oh, and she’s designed to cruise at 20 knots with an all-out maximum of 32 knots under sail.

The BlackCat 30 is conceived by Olympic and America’s Cup veteran Mitch Booth, so don’t go looking for jacuzzis, plunge pools or spa-gyms.

Despite her bar, island beds, designer bathrooms and 7.2m tender, this boat is all about fast passage times and embarrassing opponents on the racecourse.

Hydraulically-controlled daggerboards should make the BlackCat 30 a snappy windward performer.

“With a self-tacking jib, hydraulic main sheet and four winches in the pit, she’s easy to handle with a small, professional crew,” Booth tells us.

“She offers effortless and impressive boat speed and acceleration – a sporty superyacht. The power to weight ratio equates to the highest performing superyacht available today.”

Specification

LOA: 30.40m (99ft 9in)

Beam: 12.20m (40ft 0in)

Displacement: 60 tonnes (132,277lbs)

Draught: 1.85-4.10m (6ft 1in-13ft 5in)