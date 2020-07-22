Aventura 44: This Tunisian-built catamaran is well worth a closer look

This 44 is the new flagship of the growing Aventura brand. These Tunisian-built catamarans are designed by Lasta Studio, like the Bali range



This means a modern look and feel to them with a marked chine, heavy reverse sheer, dreadnought bows and a prominent but swept-back coachroof.

Key features include a raised bulkhead steering position, sliding windows and door between cockpit and saloon, and a dedicated chart table with a fine view ahead.

Aventura makes much of its ‘innovative’ saloon/cockpit design, although there doesn’t appear to be anything too original about it.

What it does do is to create good walkthrough space to reach the aft platform. The Aventura 44’s layout can accommodate three or four double cabins, with either two or four heads.

Aventura also cites the use of oversize deck equipment as proof that it has been developed with input from offshore sailors.

That also seems to extend to the engines, which offer 2x40hp or 57hp depending on the option – for a 10 tonne catamaran, that’s pretty generous.

Specification

LOA: 13.20m (43ft 4in)

Beam: 7.00m (23ft 0in)

Draught: 1.3m (4ft 3in)

Displacement: 9,500kg (20,944lb)

Starting price: €329,500 (ex. VAT)