Anahita 100 First Look: The ‘world’s fastest cruiser’ is in build

Is the Anahita 100 the ultimate multihull for high-speed bluewater cruising in total comfort?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to ‘cruise’ aboard an Ultim in comfort? This audacious new project, which is already being built for an owner, could be the closest thing yet.

While the odd maxi cat has previously been retrofitted for minimalist fast cruising, this 100ft trimaran is designed from scratch to set a new bar of luxury performance sailing. The tri platform is also a more powerful, stable and safer one than a cat, its development team argues.

Anahita 100 is a project born in, and utilising the high-performance skills of, Brittany’s famed Sailing Valley. Designed by VPLP, it is being built at CDK in Lorient, led by Global Yacht Technology (GYT), a brand formed to help owners develop such projects. We were given a sneak peek of these renders by GYT’s co-founder Ulysse Harin, during the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

“We wanted to create the fastest cruising multihull in the world,” Harin stated. To put that in context, imagine crossing the Atlantic in six days in comfort! Anahita will be 60% lighter than most yachts this size, and is predicted to sail at twice their speed. While capable of 40 knots, it is geared more for cruising at 20-25 knots. The central hull is designed not to lift, and it can’t capsize, we are told.

Today’s new age of reliable AI-enhanced pilots means an autopilot will be in control most of the time. The project team use Ultim (and IMOCA) solo racers as examples as they almost constantly rely on pilot control during circumnavigations.

The Anahita 100 is race-inspired

“It’s not a racing boat, but it looks like one,” adds a man who really knows: Loïck Peyron. He also confirms CDK is the best yard for such a project, having built leading Ultims such as the Banque Populaires and SVR Lazartigue.

“This is a logical evolution of our work,” agrees Lucien Boyer, CDK Group’s CEO. He highlights their 40 years of winning ocean races, including producing six out of the top 10 IMOCAs in the last Vendée Globe.

“We know what it takes to make fast, reliable yachts. We believe this is a new approach, using a pro crew to provide owners with new adventures, those who want to go fast in a safe environment.”

This particular environment can run independently of fossil fuels, can anchor in shallower water than most 50ft monohulls, and offers 160m2 of trampoline area (or ‘marine garden’) and over 120m2 of living space.

The Christophe Chedal Anglay-designed interior is superyacht style, with all accommodation in the main hull, centred around the area of least pitching. Three or four double cabins are offered on the main deck, the former with the option for a vast owner’s suite forward. This looks set to create a new definition of a room with a view at speed. Crew quarters for four are situated on the lower deck, while the outriggers are only used for stowage.

A hybrid build of prepreg and infused carbon with some glassfibre will result in a weight of just 34 tonnes. The main hull for the first boat is already infused, the 34m mast is being built by Lorima, and the roof by MerConcept.

Launch is expected during 2027, while the project team envisions a small, select series of these 100ft beasts sailing. And yes, we have firmly volunteered for sea trials!

Anahita 100 Specifications:

LOA: 31m 101ft 9in

Beam: 21m 68ft 11in

Displacement: 34,000kg 74,956lb

Draught: 2.00m 6ft 7in

Price: €27m

