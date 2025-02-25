White Tip Yachts Cape-WT10: Performance trimaran with folding wings for towing

Yes! Here’s one that gets the pulse going and makes you want to jump aboard for a white-knuckle ride – up to 30 knots should be possible with the Cape-WT10.

The Cape-WT10 is a 33ft foldable and trailable performance trimaran which can be cruised or raced offshore both short-handed or fully crewed and looks light, fast and thrilling.

When professional offshore sailor and experienced racer Thomas Wilson and his wife, Sigrid, were looking for a trimaran between 30-40ft they couldn’t find one that ticked enough modern appeal for them – they wanted a design that benefits from the latest thinking in hull shapes. So they commissioned François Perus and Romain Scolari, the exciting young minds at Yacht Design Collective (think ITA 14.99, Pulse 600, Code C69) to create one.

“I was convinced that with YDC, we could create an exciting and innovative boat that would be a top performer,” thinks Wilson.

He goes on to explain his brief. It had to be 33ft because he wants to compete in RORC races including the Fastnet, which has a minimum LOA of 30ft for multihulls. He wanted it fast and light but not extreme enough to warrant a Grand Prix rating. And it needed to be foldable and trailable. They came up with a design that folds to a width that can be trailered across Europe.

With a desire to focus on build quality, Wilson was then introduced to the owners of Cape Performance, which builds the Cape 31 sportsboats in South Africa, before forming the company White Tip Yachts to sell them.

The interior looks spacious, light and appealing enough for short cruises. As well as the long saloon, there are berths under the cockpit and forepeak plus a heads compartment. Outboard or inboard engine options are given.

The Wilsons are hoping to have the first boat finished for this year’s Solent season. It will belong to White Tip Race Academy, their new race school in Haslar, which will facilitate boat tests, trimaran lessons and multihull races.

“You can sail and race her in the Solent and then tow her to the South of France and have fun with your family… Not many 33ft sailing yachts can offer such a diverse program,” adds Wilson.

Okay, so it’s a UK company/owner and a French design – but it’s built in South Africa!

White Tip Yachts Cape-WT10 Specifications:

LOA: 10m 32ft 9in

Beam: 3.5m-8m 11ft 6in-26ft 3in

Draught: 0.4-1.8m 1ft 4in-5ft 11in

Displacement (light): 2,100kg

Sail area (100% foretriangle): 182.3m2 1,962ft2

Expected price: €425,000

Contact details: whitetipyachts.com

