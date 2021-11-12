Best bluewater multihulls: HH OC50

HH Catamarans are known for their lightweight flyers, but the new OC50 is designed for bluewater cruising couples, Toby Hodges and François Tregouet report

The Xiamen-built HH range of catamarans found popularity for its high-performance, all-carbon, hull-flying designs such as the HH66 and HH55. But the HH OC50 is designed as a more affordable cruising alternative, and one that targets ocean sailing. Hence it earns its place in our bluewater multihull listing.

The Morelli and Melvin-designed HH OC50 is still stiffened and strengthened by carbon, but built in vinylester composites with a gelcoat finish. This adds an additional 300kg or so over a full carbon HH50, but cost savings are in the region of $400,000.

Solid glassfibre fixed keels with winglets are used instead of daggerboards, which are independent of the hulls and are designed to take the weight of the boat.

HH describe the new Ocean Series as designed with cruising couples firmly in mind. The OC50 comes with a self-tacking staysail and genoa for ease of sail handling. Sail controls are led to a single raised helm station, which has a fixed bimini and canopies for full enclosure.

Practical features for bluewater cruising include plentiful deck stowage, generous tankage, removable transom washboards and tech spaces in the forward cabins.

There is a generous forward-facing navstation and a U-shaped galley with deep drawer fridges and freezers.

HH Catamarans has also recently unveiled a new OC44 model.

OC50 prices

Ex-VAT US$1.3m

