HH Catamarans: HH66 and HH55 the Caribbean High Flyers (promotional post)

Just eighteen months after their first J launch, HH Catamarans has grown the on-water fleet to six bespoke performance cruising catamarans: four semi-custom HH66s and two unique HH55s.

Having already sailed a combined 30,000nm, the HH fleet is quickly racking up miles and ticking off the world’s most prestigious regattas and idyllic cruising destinations. The HH66s have found great success on the race circuit, with 66-01 R-SIX and 66-03 Nala landing on the podium in every event entered in the 2017-2018 season.

R-SIX finished 2nd in class in the formidable 600-mile Rolex Fastnet Race, proving the sturdiness and reliability factor.

Newcomer 66-05 Flash joined her sisterships at Les Voiles de St. Barths, bringing the HH count to three – comprising fifty percent of the Offshore Multihull class.

20-30kt breeze and 2-3m seas challenged the fleet, with multiple competitors being forced to withdraw in various races.

The HH contingent sailed tough and overcame obstacles, landing in 2nd, 3rd and 4th place overall in the event.

While competitive pursuits captivated half of the fleet, the remaining three HH cats spent the season cruising. Onboard 55-01 Minnehaha, the owners explored the far reaches of the Caribbean with friends and family, working their way through the usual haunts of the Virgin Islands and Lesser Antilles and then making their way to the Saints and eventually on to Grenada. Minnehaha is now set to enjoy a little spa time before continuing on to Panama and through the canal into the Pacific later this year.

Her sistership, the newly launched HH55-02 Hai Feng, spent the season in Florida, and is now preparing to head North to enjoy the summer in New England.

She’ll be joined there by Nala and Flash, as well as the fleet’s newest member, the soon-to- launch HH55 Utopia.

This Fall we’ll see the HH on-water count grow yet again, with a fourth HH55 and a fifth HH66 scheduled to launch before the year’s end. With the HH50 now also in production, the pace is showing no sign of slowing – an exciting time for one of yachting’s most exciting brands. To learn more visit HH Catamans or click here to contact their sale team.