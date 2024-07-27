How to watch Olympics 2024 canoeing live streams from anywhere

Canoe slalom and canoe sprint events are part of the Paris 2024 schedule. Here's how to tune in, wherever you are in the world

Looking to watch an Olympic canoeing live stream in 2024? This guide will tell you everything you need to know to tune into the racing as it takes place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the outskirts of Paris.

Olympics live streams are available for free on 9Now in Australia, CBC in Canada and BBC iPlayer in the UK. And if you’re going to be away from home during the competition, you can use a VPN to tune into your usual service from anywhere in the world.

You’ll have to wait until Tuesday 6 August for the canoe sprint events, but the canoe slalom gets underway on Saturday 27 July. The slalom races see competitors carving a path through strategically placed gates on an artificial white-water course – they incur penalties for missing or touching gates.

Australia’s Jessica Fox, a gold medalist in Tokyo three years ago, is chasing the opportunity to become the most decorated canoeist in the history of the Games, competing in the C-1, K-1 and kayak cross events. Czechia’s Jiri Prskavec is also trying to break records, as he tries to become the first man to win three medals in the K-1 category.

Read on to find out how to watch Olympic canoe live streams in Australia, the UK, the US, New Zealand and Canada – and beyond. You’ll also find the schedule for today and tomorrow at the end of the article.

How to watch Olympics canoeing live streams in Australia FOR FREE

The 9Network is set to deliver arguably the most comprehensive free Olympics coverage on the planet. Its offering includes two dedicated Olympics channels on Channel 9HD and 9GemHD, while the 9Now streaming service will feature more than 40 streams of Olympics action, ensuring Australians do not miss a second of any event. They’re also offering VOD highlights and full replays.

The service is available on desktop, mobile, tablet, Android, iOS and Smart TV.

If you’re away from home

How to use a VPN to watch Olympics canoeing from anywhere

If you’re travelling overseas and try to watch your domestic coverage as you would at home, you’ll soon encounter a problem – geo-blocking. That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad.

There is a way to take your home broadcaster with you, however. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back at home. The tech experts at our sister title, TechRadar, have done extensive testing of the best VPN service and Nord VPN consistently comes out on top.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, the top choice according to the experts at TechRadar is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘Australia’ for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Olympic canoeing live streams in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch every single bit of the action from the Olympic sailing live you will need to head to Discovery+. Thanks to a special Olympics offer you can subscribe to the Standard plan for £3.99 per month (a huge saving on the usual £6.99) until 11 August. This will get you access to every moment of Paris 2024, including all of the canoeing taking place at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

There is also a free option. As is traditionally the case, you’ll be able to watch Olympics live streams for free on the BBC via BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer – as long as you have a valid TV Licence. Unfortunately, BBC coverage is limited to two streams at any one time, so if the broadcaster’s eyes are on other sports, you’ll have to watch Olympic canoeing live streams elsewhere.

How to watch Olympic canoeing live streams in the US

NBCUniversal is the Olympic broadcasting rights holder in the USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with coverage spread across its suite of TV channels (including NBC, USA Network and CNBC) and the Peacock TV streaming service.

Peacock costs just $7.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, WWE, golf and plenty of other sports.

Watch men’s Olympic canoeing in Canada

Free Olympics coverage is available in Canada via CBC and its CBC Gem streaming service.

How to live stream Olympic canoeing in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the official broadcaster for the Olympic Games in 2024 is Sky Sport. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week, while a special Sky Sport Olympic pass (which will give you 12 Olympic channels for the duration of the Games) is available at $34.99. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

Today’s Paris 2024 Olympic canoe slalom: upcoming schedule

(All times BST)

Today



2.00pm Men’s Canoe Single Heats 1st run

Men’s Canoe Single Heats 1st run 3.00pm Women’s Kayak Single Heats 1st run

Women’s Kayak Single Heats 1st run 4.10pm Men’s Canoe Single Heats 1st run

Men’s Canoe Single Heats 1st run 5.10pm Women’s Kayak Single Heats 2nd run

Tomorrow

2.30pm Men’s Kayak Single Semifinal

Men’s Kayak Single Semifinal 4.45pm Men’s Kayak Single Final

