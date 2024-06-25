How to watch Paris 2024 Olympic sailing competition

It's all-change for Olympic sailing for Paris 2024, if you want to ensure you catch all the action, read to see how to watch the Olympic sailing 2024

As is often the case for sailing at the Oympics, the regatta is actually taking place away from the main Olympic site for Paris 2024. The Olympic Sailing regatta will actually take place in Marseille’s newly revamped Roucas-Blanc Marina, renamed Marseille Marina for the games.

The competition venue caters for 14 thousand spectators. Those of us not lucky enough to have grabbed up tickets for the games will have to be content with watching the Olympic sailing competition on TV. And depending on where you are located this might mean watching for free or paying for

Looking for a free Paris 2024 Olympics Sailing live stream? The event will be free on 9Now in Australia, and BBC iPlayer in the UK. Full details on how to watch a Paris 2024 Olympic Sailing live stream just below.

How to stream Olympic sailing in Australia for free

The 9Network broadcast will feature two dedicated Olympic channels on Channel 9HD and 9GemHD filled with Olympic content 24 hours a day. Plus, 9Now will stream 40 individual channels live and on-demand, ensuring Australians do not miss a second of any event, as well as extensive curation of VOD highlights and full replays.

The best way to watch the sailing will be via the 9Now app, which will feature: Over 40 channels LIVE, FREE and in HD, Replays, highlights and ‘Minis’ for the best action on-demand. Multi-language captions, Event guide and much more

For those on a desktop, simply visit the 9Network

You can also download the 9Now app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for your Smart TV, mobile or tablet.

If you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you’ll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That’s where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It’s a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it’s back at home. Our sister title, TechRadar has done extensive testing of the best VPN service and Nord VPN consistently comes out on top.

How to use a VPN to watch Paris 2024 Olympics

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three…

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, the top choice according to our sister title is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location, eg: ‘Australia’ for 9Now.

3. Go to the broadcaster’s stream – head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – 9Now for Aussies abroad.

How to watch Olympic sailing in the UK for free

If you live in the UK and want to watch every single bit of the action from the Olympic sailing live you will need to head to Discovery+. A £6.99 subscription will get you access to every moment of Paris 2024, including all of the sailing taking place on the Marseille and Corniche racecourses and all medal races.

However the BBC will usually run a decent chunk of live coverage plus daily highlights shows, as per Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, so you might be better served to go with that BBC iPlayer free option if don’t feel the need to watch every last second of every race.

How to watch Olympic sailing in the USA

NBCUniversal is the Olympic broadcasting rights holder in the USA for the Paris 2024 Olympics, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV and its suite of TV channels.

This includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC.

Peacock costs just $4.99 per month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage

How to watch Olympic sailing in New Zealand

In New Zealand, the official broadcasters for the last Olympics were TVNZ, which is free to watch, and Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. That looks likely to be the case for Paris 2024 too.

You’ll also be able to live stream TVNZ’s Olympics coverage online via the free TVNZ Plus streaming service.

A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

What is the Paris 2024 Olympic sailing schedule?

Olympic sailing in Paris 2024 begins on 28 July and continues until 8 August.

July 28

Men’s Windsurfing – Opening Series

Women’s Windsurfing – Opening Series

Men’s Skiff – Opening Series

Women’s Skiff – Opening Series

July 29

Men’s Windsurfing – Opening Series

Women’s Windsurfing – Opening Series

Men’s Skiff – Opening Series

Women’s Skiff – Opening Series

July 30

Men’s Windsurfing – Opening Series

Women’s Windsurfing – Opening Series

Men’s Skiff – Opening Series

Women’s Skiff – Opening Series

July 31

Men’s Skiff – Opening Series

Women’s Skiff – Opening Series

August 1

Men’s Windsurfing – Opening Series Marathon

Women’s Windsurfing – Opening Series Marathon

Men’s Skiff – Medal Race

Women’s Skiff – Medal Race

Men’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Women’s Dinghy – Opening Series

August 2

Men’s Windsurfing – Medal Series

Women’s Windsurfing – Medal Series

Men’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Women’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Dinghy – Opening Series

August 3

Men’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Women’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Multihull – Opening Series

August 4

Men’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Women’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Multihull – Opening Series

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 5

Men’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Women’s Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Multihull – Opening Series

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 6

Men’s Dinghy – Medal Race

Women’s Dinghy – Medal Race

Mixed Dinghy – Opening Series

Mixed Multihull – Opening Series

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 7

Mixed Dinghy – Medal Race

Mixed Multihull – Medal Race

Men’s Kite – Opening Series

Women’s Kite – Opening Series

August 8

Men’s Kite – Medal Series

Women’s Kite – Medal Series

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1 – Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2 – Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.