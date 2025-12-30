Where to sail in 2026: the coolest yacht charter holidays on offer

Yacht charter and sailing holidays offer more variety and adventure than ever. From ski/sail trips to catamaran learning cruises to wingfoiling, here’s our pick of unforgettable trips to consider in 2026.

Yacht charter and sailing holidays have moved on.

No longer are your options limited to bareboat or flotilla in a smattering of locations – you can now sail higher performance or luxurious yachts, on an ever growing range of adventurous itineraries around the world.

More fun, more comfort, more hands-on sailing: what’s not to love? Here’s our pick of some incredible trips to consider for 2026.

The rise of the multihull for yacht charter

The relentless growth of multihulls for charter shows no signs of abating.

“Don’t even think about chartering a monohull in most of the Caribbean,” says Tim Geisler, whose Nautilus Sailing runs onboard courses and flotillas. “Monohulls are disappearing from charter fleets. Most charter companies rely on people buying sailboats to put into charter fleets, but no one is buying monohulls to put into charter fleets in the Caribbean as demand is so low.”

At the top of the market, skippered charter cats are getting bigger.

“Where 50-60ft catamarans were the pinnacle of luxury in 2016, 80ft catamarans are now the flagship vessels of many central agents in the luxury charter sector,” explains Pippa Clover of diYachting, which specialises in luxury crewed yacht charters.

While monohulls have also increased in size during this same period, the overall number on the market has decreased.

But for those who are bareboat yacht chartering, sailing performance is coming back to the fore.

“One big shift we have seen is that die-hard sailors are asking us to recommend catamaran brands for their charter that sail well, versus being giant floating condos,” says Geisler. “More and more sailors want to actually enjoy sailing on a catamaran.”

Pure sailing

Want to really enjoy the actual sailing on your charter holiday?

There are now some really exciting options for higher performance yacht charter and hands-on helming fun.

Performance picks

Forget your standard charter yacht. How about renting a Pogo fast cruiser, Outremer catamaran or high-spec Solaris for a week?

Fast Sailing in Greece has expanded its charter offering to include a mouth-watering selection of performance yachts for double-digit cruising in the Aegean and Ionian.

“[These] boats offer a sailing experience that is so much better both in terms of performance as well as in overall quality,” explains founder Michalis Aftias.

“It’s certainly a niche market but more and more customers find it is really worth the extra cost. We steadily grew from one Pogo 12.50 back in 2012 to a fleet of 20 high-end performance sailing yachts in 2026.”

Their listings include Pogo yachts from 36 to the 50, an Outremer 4X, the Italia 14.98, X43 and X46, and Solaris 40 and 44s offered as bareboat charter, while larger Solaris yachts (47-60) are available with a skipper. fastsailing.gr

Try before you buy

If you’re considering buying new, several manufacturers offer the opportunity to try out their latest models with a charter – also open to those who just want to enjoy a week or two on a new, high spec yacht.

Outremer has just announced a partnership with Vagabonde Adventures – the yacht charter company founded by Jack Karger, a well known face to followers of the La Vagabonde YouTube channel (and an ASA/RYA Instructor).

The crewed yacht charters take place on privately owned Outremer 45 and 52 catamarans in the Bahamas, Greece and Croatia and can be tailored to guests’ preferences – be that gaining multihull experience, or just enjoying dreamy diving, snorkelling and sailing conditions. catamaran-outremer.com.

X-Yachts also offer the chance to sail a brand-new model, directly from the yard in Haderslev, Denmark (many guests also take in a tour of the production facility).

For the 2026 season, an X40 and X43 are available from May to October. x-yachts.com

Flat water fun

Vassiliki, Greece, is renowned for its perfect combination of two things: a consistent breeze which is light in the morning but builds to strong in the afternoon, and reliably flat water.

The bay draws watersports lovers including windsurfers and wingfoilers, but for sailing Wildwind is unique. The independent holiday centre has a wide selection of dinghies, from RS500s to F18 catamarans, and superb conditions to enjoy them in.

Besides reliable breezes, the big USP of Wildwind is the unrestricted sailing on offer.

“Unlike most sailing holiday companies, if it’s blowing 20-22 knots we’re still going to let you go out!” explains founder Simon Morgan. “You can learn how to handle heavy wind here without having to fuss about waves.”

The centre also hosts dedicated training weeks for ILCA/Laser dinghy sailors, including women’s-only groups and high performance catamaran coaching sessions. wildwind.co.uk

A ‘Learn-aboard’ yacht charter to become a cat cruiser

One growing trend is for holidays that offer the chance for guests to develop a new skill – whether that’s getting to grips with a board sport, improving their sailing through coaching, or challenging themselves to learn celestial navigation or advanced skills.

There are an increasing number of ‘learn-aboard’ options for sailors who want to upskill.

Nautilus Sailing specifically gives novice or less confident sailors a week of intensive ‘real life’ instruction that can equip them to bareboat charter in future, or even propel them towards a liveaboard cruising dream.

They also specialise in multihull tuition. The programme starts with an online masterclass, followed by a week-long liveaboard course on a 42-50ft multihull, completing ASA (American Sailing Association) courses.

After that alumni can do their first yacht charter as part of a Nautilus flotilla, under the watchful eye of a fleet captain to build independence.

Those who want to make the transition to yacht ownership or full-time cruising may then join a Nautilus offshore trip to dive into more advanced seamanship and sailing skills.

Grenada is currently one of their most favoured destinations for building skills. “Grenada is not ideal for a first charter, but for folks that have a little more sailing experience under their belts, it has amazing sailing.

Winds are very consistent in the 15-25 knot range and we spend a lot of time with a first reef in the mainsail of our Excess 14,” explains Tim Geisler, lead instructor. nautilussailing.com

Try foiling

Foiling might dominate in the pro classes, but you don’t have to be a super experienced racer to try your hand at flying.

“In terms of trends, there’s been a marked increase in adults, teenagers, and children wanting to experience sail foiling,” says Ian Aldridge of Minorca Sailing, whose Balearic base is renowned for having one of the biggest and most high performance dinghy fleets around.

“This is an area we’ve been developing, and we now have a fleet of seven Skeetas and three Nikkis with a range of rig sizes to accommodate different skill levels.

“Another area seeing strong growth is wingfoiling, and we plan to continue expanding our equipment for this exciting new sport.”

Wingfoiling is hugely popular with cruisers for its ease of set up, but getting to grips with it at a base like Minorca with instructors and rescue crew on hand is definitely advised before you pack your wing kit and sail away. minorcasailing.co.uk

Get planing

If windsurfing is your board sport of choice, Mark Warner will be holding two specialist windsurf development weeks at its Lesvos resort in Greece this year.

Running in mid-June and September 2026, the weeks are designed for intermediate-level windsurfers and above.

Held at Aeolian Village Beach Resort, the dedicated coaching weeks are offered at no additional charge and are perfect for windsurfers looking to master their planing technique or focus on developing their overall skills.

The week includes five days of morning and afternoon clinics with on-water coaching plus video feedback, and end-of-day debriefs.

Each guest will have their own tailored coaching plan, full use of high-quality windsurfing equipment, and a chance to have a go at WingSurfing. markwarner.co.uk

Masterclass passages

For those who want to use annual leave to build some serious skills, Rubicon3 offers ‘passage making masterclass’ trips.

Their sell-out two week Biscay crossing masterclass includes a pre-departure weather session from Simon Rowell, meteorologist to the British Olympic sailing team, and 10-plus days of hands-on learning in everything from advanced navigation skills, heavy weather sailing, emergency procedures and much more.

The 2026 Biscay masterclass will take place in October. rubicon3adventure.com

Top toys

Neilson’s Turkish beach club Adakoy, just outside Marmaris, now offers e-foil boards for a super-stable foil boarding experience – they can even have handlebars, making them suitable for beginners, and offer a quiet, smooth introduction to stand-up foiling.

Club guests can also play with ‘sea scooters’ for a souped up snorkelling experience. neilson.co.uk

Yacht charter trips off the beaten track

Adventure travel has exploded in popularity in recent years, and the sailing sector is no exception. A range of single berth trips are available on skippered yachts, for all levels of sailing experience.

“Over the last five years we’ve seen a real shift in the way people want to engage with the ocean,” explains Andrew Cowen of WavySail.

“There’s huge interest in ‘hands-on’ adventures to remote destinations, definitely becoming more actively involved and less ‘passenger’ in the experience. We’re also bringing new audiences to sailing – we’re seeing a lot of guests who have an adventurous spirit – maybe camping, hiking or other outdoor activities – but have never sailed previously.”

This 5,000-mile expedition passage from Cape Town to St Helena Island and back, across the South Atlantic, is a true bluewater adventure.

Crews spend a week hands-on with preparation, passage planning and provisioning before setting sail from Cape Town up the African coast to Lüderitz, Namibia — a remote town steeped in diamond-mining history.

Then it’s off across open ocean to St Helena with 10 days of typically downwind sailing enjoying whales, dolphins and endless horizons before the island’s towering cliffs rise from the sea.

The outbound leg is around four weeks, the return five weeks, or you can complete the whole round trip with five days on St Helena island itself. wavysail.com

Pacific adventure

Expedition sailing company 59°North is well known to readers of Yachting World, and for 2026 Andy Schell’s team has some rare availability on their Farr 65 Falken in the Pacific.

He explains that, besides the allure of incredible destinations, their trips appeal to sailors wanting to gain experience or get a ‘fix’ of ocean sailing.

“We teach best practices in seam’nship [Andy’s preferred term] and while we’re not a sailing school, these are real voyages with real stakes: we’ve got to get from A to B, come what may, and the crew run the boat at sea.”

He points out that doing a passage with an expedition sailing company can also be very cost effective, compared to sailing your own yacht.

“The scheduling is the other part: we sail to a strict schedule and book two years out sometimes, so it’s easy for people to plan around it and they know it’ll happen. How often do the ‘best laid plans’ get changed on your own boat?”

But he adds: “What people always go away feeling strongest about is the bonds they make with their shipmates, and this is often unexpected. There’s something about collecting a group of like-minded strangers who come together to fulfil a mission that everyone is equally invested in.” 59-north.com

Sail to ski yacht charter holidays

A ski-sail trip is a true bucket-list adventure.

SeilNorge offers spectacular passages to the Norwegian Alps of Lyngen, Lofoten Islands, an advanced trip to remote Finnmark, and a late season expedition to Svalbard, skiing just below the North Pole.

Although sailing experience is not a pre-requisite, some back country skiing experience is.

Most ski passages are sailed in a pair of yachts, so ski tours can be mixed according to ability, with a long and short tour option each day. seilnorge.no

Tropical yacht charter holidays

It’s possible to combine remote tropical islands with a luxe cruising experience.

“For anyone adventurous or looking to try something totally different, French Polynesia is one of the world’s most spectacular sailing areas, and it remains remarkably untroubled by mass tourism,” says James Foot of Helm, which specialises in skippered yacht charters.

“The waters have an ephemeral quality, while reliable tradewinds make for exciting sailing. There’s a satisfying mix of long passages and shorter hops. And thanks to the reefs and lagoons that encircle most of the islands, the anchorages are flat calm, even in a blow.”

Helm offers a range of skippered and crewed catamarans from 50ft upwards in French Polynesia. A one week itinerary could include sailing from Raiatea to Bora-Bora, then onto Huahine. helm.yt

Seychelles Challenge

If you’re guilty of assuming that any two yachts going in the same direction are automatically in a race, then Sunsail’s Seychelles Challenge might appeal.

In June 2026 Sunsail and The Moorings will host a week of relaxed racing on chartered catamarans (both bareboat and skippered) around the stunning islands of the Seychelles.

Conditions are idyllic with gentle tradewinds averaging 10-15 knots, predictable currents, and sheltered anchorages to drop the hook in each evening. Daily briefings and on-water technical and rigging support are included, as well as daily prizegivings with a final gala evening. sunsail.com

Sustainable luxury

The eco-luxury trend has made a big impact in the travel sector, and it’s having an increasing influence in yacht charter options: from ecologically-focussed itineraries, to latest low-emissions technology on the yachts themselves.

Tanzania by cat

For a truly unique holiday, explore Tanzania on Seas4Life’s 45ft Lagoon. Seas4Life offer ‘sea safaris’ that combine luxurious skippered catamaran and dhow sailing trips with marine conservation projects in the Indian Ocean.

Itineraries include exploring the Mafia Island Marine Park, swimming with whale sharks, and exploring with conservation experts. The catamaran comes with a skipper and two crew, making an exclusive charter for a family or group of up to six.

“We have seen a significant increase in impact-based customers,” says founder Julie Church.

“We have also noticed that there are more young professionals eager to make a positive impact, and this is the demographic that tends to have more disposable income and is more focussed on using their funds conscientiously.

“We let guests immerse themselves in the experience. They can work with local fishermen to get the fingerprint of sea turtles or paddleboard with dolphins. When you are among these creatures you start to learn to value them.

“Guests get a real sea adventure; they are not just a tourist.” seas4life.com

Solar powered luxury yacht charter

Sustainability is also driving the evolution of high-end charter yacht design. Pippa Clover of diYachting explains:

“Clients are actively seeking environmentally conscious yachts. Over the past decade, the evolution of technology has been groundbreaking; with integrated solar panels, hydro-propulsion, lithium battery storage and sail power working together to harness energy. Eco-yachts are steadily increasing in the charter field and will continue to do so as technology becomes more advanced.”

One of the more remarkable examples is The Idler, a Sunreef 80 Eco electric catamaran with integrated solar panels within the hulls and superstructures generating vast quantities of emissions-free, silent power, and fully electric propulsion.

The 80ft cat is sailed wherever possible between destinations, only using the electric drives to manoeuvre into anchorages and ports.

The Sunreef also carries a vast array of water toys, including an inflatable sailing dinghy, two Seabobs, an efoil, four SUPS – with windsurfing rigs, tow toys, and even a hydrophone to listen out for marine life from the silent-running yacht. diyachting.co.uk.

Classic favourite yacht charter destinations

Trends come and go, but some sailing locations simply never fall out of favour. The British Virgin Islands are one of the all-time iconic places to sail, with tradewind conditions, line of sight navigation, and spectacular islands.

Horizon Yacht Charters report that the BVIs remain very popular, though the summer months quieten earlier.

“The BVI charter season starts mid-October and continues through August with the summer months slowing down in July – a recent shift, when the season had [previously] remained strong through the end of August,” explains Horizon’s Sofia Fay.

Several industry experts noted that Grenada and the Grenadines look strong for 2026, having recovered from Hurricane Beryl in 2024. “In St Vincent & the Grenadines, we are seeing a strong increase in sailors looking for adventures off the beaten track.

With direct flights from the USA and the UK, our base in St Vincent & the Grenadines looks set to host its best charter season yet,” Fay added. horizonyachtcharters.com

The Bahamas was another venue hotly tipped for 2026. “With sand shifts and only one metre tidal difference between high and low tide, every centimetre of draught counts,” explains Pippa Clover of diYachting.

“Swimming with pigs is an experience but true joy comes from the reefs and dive sites populated with sharks, rays and tropical fish. When it comes to snorkelling, there are not many places home to sunken planes, Bond lairs and national parks!” diyachting.co.uk

Thailand is a favourite among cruisers looking for year-round warmth, and Solent based Fairview Sailing has recently acquired Simpson Yacht Charter, offering bareboat and crewed cat charters out of Phuket. fairviewsailing.co.uk.

In Europe, while Croatia is increasingly falling out of favour due to increasing costs, the Italian islands are increasing in popularity for charter.

Meanwhile Greece holds firm as the world’s favourite yacht charter destination. Sunsail has introduced a new ‘hidden harbours’ flotilla route for 2026 from its Lefkas base, to help charter guests find some hidden Ionian gems, including the uninhabited islet of Atokos. sunsail.com.

