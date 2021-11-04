Webinar: Nikki Henderson on co-skippering

In the fourth webinar in the Bluewater Sailing Webinar series Nikki Henderson asks: can there be more than one skipper onboard? Register to watch her advice on successful co-skippering free below

Don’t miss the fourth in the Bluewater Sailing Webinar series by Grand Large Yachting, in association with Yachting World. Today’s webinar Nikki Henderson, British yachtswoman and Yachting World contributor, looks a how to co-skipper at sea.

Nikki is well placed to answer this question. As the youngest ever Clipper Round the World Race skipper, she brought together a diverse crew to complete a hugely successful circumnavigation, finishing 2nd on Visit Seattle in the 2017/18 race.

In a real-life example of co-skippering in challenging circumstances, she also joined YouTubers La Vagabonde to sail Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic, working with Riley Whitelum to safely deliver Greta, her father, and Riley’s baby son Lenny on an eastbound Atlantic crossing about their Outremer.

From left: Greta, Lenny, Nikki, Svante, Elayna and Riley.Nikki has also raced the RORC Caribbean 600, Rolex Fastnet Race, Race to Alaska, Rolex Middle Sea Race, sailed with 59 North’s Andy Schell in the Gotland Runt, and was a guest skipper on Tracy Edwards’ refitted Whitbread yacht Maiden.

Nikki combines sailing with her other passion: storytelling – as an author, and as a motivational speaker.

Profoundly affected by the lessons she has learnt at sea, she enjoys sharing her refreshingly honest and unique insights into the human side of this extreme sport, making today’s webinar one not to miss.

Bluewater Sailing Webinars

Following two successful seasons, the Grand Large Yachting group (parent company of Outremer) is running a 2021 edition of its popular Bluewater Sailing Webinar series,, in association with Yachting World.

The programme includes six free sessions (all conducted in English), from September 23 to December 2.

The webinars will be live-streamed every fortnight on Thursdays at 1300 (CEST).

Alternatively, you can catch up on past webinars by on Yachting World’s YouTube channel.

Upcoming webinars in the series are:

• November 4

Clipper skipper Nikki Henderson asks: Can there ever be more than one skipper on board ?

• November 18

Medicine at sea: key skills to have on board with Martin Oudet

• December 2 Sailing digital

Digital sailing – the freedom factor, with Knut Frostad

