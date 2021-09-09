Watch: Experts share advice for bluewater sailing

Watch a new series of Bluewater sailing webinars by top sailing names, by Grand Large Yachting in association with Yachting World

Pete Goss, Nikki Henderson and Knut Frostad are among the speakers in a new six-part series of webinars on key cruising topics, hosted by bluewater sailing group Grand Large Yachting and in association with Yachting World.

The webinars, which will be free to view, will run from September until December, with the first live session airing on 23 September.

The six-part series will be of key interest to Yachting World readers and any cruisers preparing for a bluewater adventure, covering topics on everything from boat maintenance and weather to how to co-skipper effectively.

Article continues below…

The webinars will be introduced with a live-stream from Cannes Yachting Festival on 10 September from the cockpit of the Outremer 5X, featuring guest speakers Pete Goss MBE, British yachtswoman Nikki Henderson and Loïc Helies – air pilot, experienced sailor and Outremer owner.

“Our ultimate goal is to make blue water sailing accessible to all for the best possible sailing experience, whether you’re an experienced sailor or just starting out, aboard a monohull or a catamaran,” says Xavier Demarest, co-founder of Grand Large Yachting.

There are two ways to watch the webinars – each one-hour session will be live-streamed, with an interactive Q&A section to allow viewers to put questions to the expert speakers. The livestream will be viewable on Youtube via a dedicated Youtube channel.

The webinars will also be recorded and can be replayed at yachtingworld.com and on the Yachting World YouTube channel.

The webinars are free to watch (sign up in advance), and will air once every two weeks, for six sessions (a seventh is subject to confirmation).

Many of the speakers will be familiar to Yachting World readers, and include Nikki Henderson, the youngest ever Clipper Round the World Race skipper. She was also a guest skipper on Maiden, and joined YouTubers La Vagabonde to sail Greta Thunberg across the Atlantic (Nikki’s report on the Gotland Runt race is in the October issue of Yachting World, out now).

Sailor, adventurer and author Pete Goss is most famous for his heroic rescue in horrendous conditions of a fellow competitor in the 1996/7 Vendée Globe, but he also recently owned the Garcia Exploration 45 Pearl of Penzance, which he also wrote about for Yachting World.

Knut Frostad is an Olympian, and four times Whitbread/Volvo Ocean Race sailor, twice as skipper, who more recently spent 18 months cruising with his family in an Outremer 5X. And Christian Dumard is one of the world’s most respected meteorologists and marine routers.

See the full bluewater sailing webinar schedule:

If you enjoyed this….