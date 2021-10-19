Webinar: how to manage your boat on a circumnavigation

The third webinar in the Bluewater Sailing Webinar series covers the key topic of technical boat management - register below

Don’t miss the third in the Bluewater Sailing Webinar series by Grand Large Yachting, in association with Yachting World. This Thursday’s webinar covers the key topic of technical boat management, led by Loïc Helies.

Helies is well known to Outremer catamaran owners as he has shared his extensive experience during regular training sessions for sailors planning to bluewater cruise their Outremer.

Helies, his wife and three children have already completed an around the world cruise aboard their Outremer. They are currently setting off on a new adventure by participating in the Grand Large Yachting World Odyssey – a three-year rally around the world leaving later this October.

When not sailing, Helies is an airline pilot. In the webinar he will explain how the methodology and processes he uses as an airline pilot – where absolute reliability is key – can be used in the context of bluewater sailing when it comes to technical boat management.

Don’t miss this highly useful webinar, live from Saga, his new Outremer 55.

To register visit https://event.webinarjam.com/register/67/38lvghn0

Bluewater Sailing Webinars

Following two successful seasons, the Grand Large Yachting group (parent company of Outremer) is running a 2021 edition of its popular Bluewater Sailing Webinar series,, in association with Yachting World.

The programme includes six free sessions (all conducted in English), from September 23 to December 2.

The webinars will be live-streamed every fortnight on Thursdays at 1300 (CEST).

To watch and participate in the live Q&A session, register at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/67/38lvghn0

Alternatively, you can catch up on past webinars by on Yachting World’s YouTube channel.

Other upcoming sessions in the series are:

• November 4

Clipper skipper Nikki Henderson asks: Can there ever be more than one skipper on board ?

Register at https://event.webinarjam.com/register/70/ox2y1amz

• November 18

Medicine at sea: key skills to have on board with Martin Oudet

https://event.webinarjam.com/register/71/8rlvwtyo

• December 2 Sailing digital

Digital sailing – the freedom factor, with Knut Frostad

https://event.webinarjam.com/register/72/q7vywf85

