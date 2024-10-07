Puig Women’s America’s Cup Opens with Close Racing in Barcelona

The Women's America's Cup got underway on Barcelona over the weekend of 5-6 October 2024 with fleet races in Group A and Group B

The opening weekend of the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup delivered a series of tightly contested races, as elite female sailors from around the world competed in challenging conditions off the coast of Barcelona.

The event, which is part of the build-up to the 37th America’s Cup, featured Group A and Group B teams in separate races across two days, showcasing talent, teamwork, and the growing importance of women’s sailing on the global stage.

Women’s America’s Cup Day 1: Group A Sets the Pace

Racing began on Saturday with Group A teams taking to the water, setting the tone for what promises to be a hard-fought competition. The day saw four races in conditions that tested the crews’ ability to adapt to shifting winds and tricky seas.

In the first race, Athena Pathway and Emirates Team New Zealand got off to strong starts, with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli chasing closely behind. However, early mistakes and wind fluctuations allowed the British team, Athena Pathway, to edge out the rest of the fleet, securing a comfortable win. Emirates Team New Zealand followed in second place, with Alinghi Red Bull Racing rounding out the top three after a battle with NYYC American Magic.

The second race saw a shift in conditions, as the wind dropped and became unpredictable. Luna Rossa capitalised on this, mastering the light breeze to take the lead after the fleet temporarily fell off their foils. They maintained their advantage to claim victory, while Alinghi Red Bull Racing came second after recovering from earlier struggles. The race was eventually halted due to further wind instability, with points awarded based on the teams’ positions at the final gate.

As the wind picked up in the afternoon, racing became more intense. Luna Rossa’s skill in the stronger conditions saw them dominate the final two races of the day. A thrilling battle with Athena Pathway unfolded, but the Italian team held their nerve to win both races, establishing themselves as the team to beat.

Luna Rossa skipper Giulia Conti reflected on the day’s challenges: “It was amazing. At the beginning, the conditions were tricky, with the wind going on and off, but once it picked up, we really found our rhythm.”

By the end of the day, Luna Rossa led the standings by four points over Athena Pathway, with Emirates Team New Zealand sitting in third place, 11 points further back. The competition resumes on Tuesday, with the teams now aware of what’s needed to progress.

Women’s America’s Cup Day 2: Group B Takes to the Stage

Sunday saw the Group B teams in action, battling light winds and challenging sea conditions in Barcelona. The four races were marked by tight finishes, with no single team dominating, and the standings remaining wide open.

The first race was a nail-biter, with Team Andoo Australia leading for most of the race before falling off the foils just short of the finish. Swedish Challenge powered by Artemis Technologies capitalised on the mistake to win, with the Australians left to regroup.

Andoo Australia responded in the second race, sailing superbly to claim a comfortable victory, with Sail Team BCN finishing second and DutchSail’s JAJO Team rounding out the top three. The Australians showed impressive boat handling, extending their lead by over 1,000 metres at one stage.

However, the Dutch team took control of the day’s final two races. Helmed by Odile van Aanholt and Willemijn Offerman, JAJO Team executed flawless starts and picked the best of the shift to secure back-to-back wins, putting them at the top of the Group B standings by the end of the day.

Van Aanholt was thrilled with her team’s performance: “It’s super cool to be competing here. The conditions were tough, but we handled them well and celebrated every win. We’re really enjoying the experience.”

With 27 points, DutchSail leads the Group B standings, followed closely by Sail Team BCN on 24 points and Team Andoo Australia on 23. Swedish Challenge, who won the opening race, sit just behind on 21 points, making it a close race for the semi-final spots.

Looking Ahead

The first weekend of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup showcased high-level sailing across both groups, with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and DutchSail emerging as the standout teams in Group A and Group B, respectively. More races were initially scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, however, very light winds in Barcelona have forced the cancellation of racing on Monday and a double session planned for Groups A and B on Tuesday 8 October.

Hannah Mills, skipper of Athena Pathway, summed up the mood: “It feels like we’ve been talking about this for so long. To actually be here competing is a huge step for women’s sailing, and the racing has been super close.”

With conditions expected to become even more challenging later in the week, the stage is set for more thrilling action on the waters of Barcelona.

