‘Like riding in a tea pot through moguls’ – Why we’ll miss Glenn Ashby’s America’s Cup commentary

Missing your daily dose of America's Cup racing? You're not the only ones. One of the highlights of AC37 was Glenn Ashby's commentary - the Yachting World team pick some of their favourite gems from the Australian sailor and pundit

The strict America’s Cup nationality rules and limited crew numbers on board the AC75 may create something of a bind for team managers and require the sailors to do some careful planning of where to call home, but it has a fantastic side effect for the viewing public: talented, knowledgable sailors who aren’t on the boat but can jump into the commentary booth and provide added insight.

Back in the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland we were treated to the wisdom of Nathan Outteridge, and his remarkable prospicience when it comes to wind shifts and tactical considerations. This time around Outteridge was famously called up to take the helm of Emirates Team New Zealand opposite Pete Burling, going on to win the 37th America’s Cup.

This year, joining double Olympic Gold medallist and broadcasting legend Shirley Robertson and Kiwi commentator Stephen McIvor in the booth was Australian record breaking sailor and former Emirates Team New Zealand trimmer Glenn Ashby.

Glenn Ashby multiple world champion

Ashby’s sailing CV reflects much of what has been cutting edge and slightly crazy in the world of high performance racing over the past two decades.

Having grown up far from the sea in the Australian town of Bendigo, Victoria, he got the bug early and was racing by the age of 10. His first boat was a humble dinghy called the Northbridge Junior – an 8ft timber scow with a shallow profile, similar to a windsurfing board, that cost just AUD$150.

After beginning his career as a sailmaker after school he began competing internationally in the A-Class catamaran, winning the World Championships in 1996 aged just 18. He went on to win the A-Class worlds another nine times.

He also raced in the Tornado catamaran – at the time the fastest Olympic class – winning a Silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 with Darren Bundock, and has won three Formula 18 catamaran World Championships.

In 2013 he was wing trimmer for Team New Zealand in the dramatic 2013 America’s Cup in which Oracle Team USA comeback to overhaul New Zealand’s lead, something he described in an interview with Andy Rice as ‘One of the most disappointing periods of my life’.

He returned in a skipper/trimmer role for the 2017 America’s Cup, with a very young Peter Burling helming to win in Bermuda, and was mainsail trimmer for their successful defence in Auckland at the 2021 America’s Cup.

After 2021 Ashby returned home to Australia. However, the self confessed speed freak, who has also raced BMX and motorcross bikes, then led a unique special project for Emirates Team New Zealand, with a wind-powered land speed record attempt that saw a unique wing-powered vessel Horonuku flying at 222.4kph over the Australian sand flats. He also worked as a consultant for Orient Express Team France in the 37th America’s Cup.

Commentary gems

For the Barcelona America’s Cup, Ashby’s insights into how the AC75s operate were unrivalled, giving knowledgable and pithy explanations of how ventilation and cavitation affects the foils. He also quickly identified some of the subtleties of boat handling differences between the team, or how the sheet loads varied depending on whether they had opted for a pin head or square headed jib shape.

As someone who has been deeply entrenched within the Kiwis’ camp for many years, it was notable that when Ashby said they were ‘DEFINITELY not sandbagging’, they probably weren’t. More than anyone else, he would have known what the Emirates Team New Zealand AC75 was capable of – and we’re sure there was plenty of insight that Ashby chose not to reveal of his team’s processes and potential.

But his straight-talking Aussie delivery also delivered some true commentary gems. Early in the regatta, after American Magic had submarined their AC75 the previous day, he got a chuckle out of helmsman Tom Slingsby by saying he was “sure the shore team appreciated you giving the boat back without the jacuzzi jets on”

He described sailing the notoriously twitchy AC75s in cross seas and big wave state as “like riding in a tea pot through moguls down a steep ski slope”, while on a smooth and slick day he noted “You could barefoot waterski behind these boats going upwind at the moment.”

Attempting to get ahead on a one-sided course day left Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli “As frustrated as a mosquito in a shop full of mannequins”. And when INEOS Britannia had only to complete the course after Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli broke their mainsheet Ashby described as: “Foot off the gas, cruising down the highway on cruise control eating a hamburger.”

When the onboard data shared included some of the huge wattage outputs from the cyclors, Ashby noted on the windy first day of the Louis Vuitton Cup finals that “You could probably run a couple of toasters, a fridge and microwave off what the cyclors are putting out at the moment.”

Close to the bone

Sometimes Ashby’s comments got a little close to the edge. When Athena Pathway skipper and British double Olympic Gold medallist Hannah Mills joined the commentary team for a day he said: “I definitely feel like a thorn between two roses here – I can hear the chime of the gold medals… And it’s not the first time I’ve made a prick of myself either!”

But that was nothing compared to his Kiwi counterpart Stephen McIvor, whose questions led to a post-race interview with INEOS Britannia skipper, Ben Ainslie being referred to the Arbitration Panel.

After Day 2 of racing, when the British team were 3-0 down to Emirates Team New Zealand, McIvor finished his live link to Ainslie with the question: “Are you still believing that you’re as close to performance [to New Zealand]? As I get that feeling coming off your boat.”

While the meaning of the question wasn’t totally clear, Ainslie clearly saw it as bias, firing back: “Maybe that’s the Kiwi commentator in you, mate” before the interview ended.

Then as Ainslie climbed out of his cockpit, with the live link still a ‘hot mic’, he could be heard to say something we can’t print here, but begins with F, ends with R, and has W in the middle.

An anonymous party made a complaint to the Arbitration Panel for the America’s Cup Regatta, citing Rule 69 Misconduct – though it was noted that Emirates Team New Zealand skipper Burling also let out a four-letter word in the heat of the moment, saying “****, we crossed swords there” when the two boats came together in the pre-start.

Sensibly, the Arbitration Panel ruled that “neither Ben nor Peter committed misconduct under Racing Rules AC Rule 69. The broadcast has not caused widespread offence and has not brought the sport into disrepute.”

It wouldn’t be the America’s Cup without a bit of friction, and we’re definitely missing the intrigue, entertainment and insight of the past two months.

