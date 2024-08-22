Nathan Outteridge: New Zealand’s 2024 America’s Cup skipper

Australian sailor, Nathan Outteridge moved to New Zealand in 2018 and will now co-skipper his adopted home's America's Cup entry in 2024

Nathan Outteridge has become a name synonymous with excellence in competitive sailing and he is now gearing up for one of the biggest challenges of his storied career: leading the Kiwi team, Emirates Team New Zealand, as skipper in the 2024 America’s Cup. Outteridge, an Olympic gold medalist and world champion, brings a wealth of experience and a competitive edge that could make him one of the key figures in the upcoming event.

Born in 1986 in Newcastle, Australia, Outteridge’s affinity for the water was apparent from a young age. He first began sailing at the age of five, and it quickly became clear that he had a natural talent for the sport. His early years were marked by rapid progression through the junior ranks, setting the stage for what would become an extraordinary career.

Nathan Outteridge first made waves on the international stage as a teenager when he won the 2003 World Championship in the 29er class. His career continued on an upward trajectory when he transitioned to the 49er class, where he formed a formidable partnership with Iain Jensen.

Together, Outteridge and Jensen became a dominant force in the 49er class, culminating in winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics (with his New Zealand America’s Cup co-skipper Peter Burling and Blair Tuke picking up silver) and silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics (where Burling and Tuke took gold). These accolades cemented Outteridge’s status as one of the premier sailors of his generation.

Beyond the Olympic arena, Outteridge has been a constant presence in the highest echelons of sailing. His expertise in foiling, in particular the foiling Moth, and multihulls made him a natural fit for the modern America’s Cup, where innovation and speed are paramount.

He made his debut in the 35th America’s Cup in 2017 as skipper for Artemis Racing. Despite falling short of the ultimate prize, Outteridge’s leadership and skill were widely recognised, and he left a lasting impression on the competition.

Outteridge’s versatility as a sailor is one of his greatest strengths. Whether it’s steering a foiling catamaran in the SailGP series, where he’s demonstrating his talent time and again, or mastering the intricate tactics of match racing in the America’s Cup, Outteridge has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt and excel in any sailing discipline.

As the skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand, Nathan Outteridge faces a unique set of challenges in the 2024 America’s Cup and it will be fascinating to watch how he works alongside long-term friend, training partner and competitor Peter Burling.

Known for his analytical approach and calm demeanour under pressure, Outteridge is a leader who thrives in high-stakes environments. His ability to inspire confidence and bring out the best in his crew will be crucial as they navigate the intense competition in Barcelona.

In addition to his sailing prowess, Outteridge is passionate about fostering the next generation of sailors. He often shares his knowledge and experience through coaching and mentorship, helping to develop young talent in Australia and around the world. He was forced to sit out the last America’s Cup in 2021 but quickly became a highly regarded commentator for that event demonstrating his ability to communicate complex issued effectively.

As the 2024 America’s Cup draws closer, Nathan Outteridge stands as a key figure to watch. His journey from a young sailor in Australia to the helm of one of the most iconic teams in sailing is a testament to his dedication, skill, and love for the sport. With the Cup on the line, Outteridge’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal in determining whether Emirates Team New Zealand can reclaim the Auld Mug for the third consecutive event and thus re-write America’s Cup history.

