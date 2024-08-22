Peter Burling: New Zealand’s 2024 America’s Cup skipper

Already one of the most decorated sailors of a generation, Peter Burling, can the talented Kiwi steer New Zealand to a third consecutive America's Cup win?

In the high-octane, highly competitive world of professional sailing, few names resonate as powerfully as Peter Burling. As the skipper of Emirates Team New Zealand in the 2024 America’s Cup, Burling is not just steering a boat; he’s carrying the expectation of a sailing-obsessed nation into one of the most prestigious events in the sport of sailing.

At just 33 years old, Peter Burling’s career already reads like a seasoned veteran’s. Hailing from Tauranga, New Zealand, his journey began on the waters of the Bay of Plenty, where he started sailing dinghies as a young boy. Burling’s innate talent was evident from the start. By the age of 15, he was already competing on the world stage, earning a silver medal in the 420 class at the 2006 ISAF Youth World Championships. This was only the beginning of a remarkable trajectory.

Burling first made global headlines at the 2012 London Olympics, where he and his sailing partner, Blair Tuke, clinched a silver medal in the 49er class. The gold medal in that event when to Nathan Outteridge, who (alongside his crew, Iain Jensen) were Burling and Tuke’s training partners in the lead up to the regatta. The relationship between Outteridge and Burling has remained strong despite often being competitors on the water, and in 2024 they will both co-skipper the Emirates Team New Zealand AC75.

While Burling and Outteridge may well end up being the talk of the 2024 America’s Cup, it is Peter Burling’s partnership with Blair Tuke that has been the key driver in their success to date and the chemistry on the water is undeniable. The pairing followed up their 2012 silver medal with an incredible four-year unbeaten streak in the 49er class, which culminated in a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Their dominance solidified Burling’s reputation as one of the sport’s brightest talents.

Article continues below…

However, Burling (and Tuke’s) ambitions extended beyond the Olympics. The pair won the Youth America’s Cup in 2013 (then the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup) and also took their talents offshore as they competed with Team Brunel in the 2017-2018 Volvo Ocean Race.

In 2017, he led Emirates Team New Zealand to a stunning victory in the 35th America’s Cup, becoming the youngest winning skipper in the history of the competition at just 26. His calm demeanour, razor-sharp decision-making, and unparalleled sailing skills played a crucial role in reclaiming the Auld Mug from Oracle Team USA, a victory that can only be described as an unexpected domination by the kiwis.

But Burling isn’t just a master of strategy and skill; he’s also a leader who inspires trust and confidence in his crew. Known for his (typically Kiwi) quiet determination and meticulous attention to detail, Burling’s leadership style is one that fosters collaboration and innovation. His ability to stay cool under pressure is legendary, a quality that has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and competitors alike.

Beyond the thrill of competition, Burling is also deeply committed to environmental sustainability, particularly ocean conservation. As a co-founder of the Live Ocean Foundation, he uses his platform to advocate for the protection of marine ecosystems, blending his passion for sailing with a mission to safeguard the waters that have given him so much.

As the 2024 America’s Cup approaches, all eyes will be on Peter Burling, the skipper whose blend of youthful energy, tactical genius, and unyielding dedication makes him a formidable presence on the water. Whether he can lead Emirates Team New Zealand to another historic victory remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Burling’s legacy in the sport is already well-secured.

If you enjoyed this….