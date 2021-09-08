The new Wuzzos Corinthian Pro high spec deck shoe is intended as a traditionally styled deck shoe that incorporates the technical features of top notch deck trainers.

The Wuzzos Corinthian Pro is a new high spec deck shoe which uses leather and mesh to maximise ventilation and drainage, while the dual density outsole is engineered to absorb impacts.

Wuzzos released their fist deck shoes a few years ago, a more traditional leather boat shoe with some personalisation options. The shoes went down well, so we expect these to be of a similar high build quality and performance.

The rubber used for the sole is optimised to provide good grip on wet surfaces by increasing the area in contact with the ground and increasing the coefficient of friction.

The tread pattern is designed to minimise aquaplaning without leaving a mark or scuffing decks.

For those planning a cruise around the Mediterranean or anywhere hot and sunny the sole is UV resistant meaning they won’t dry out and crack even in prolonged direct sunlight.

There’s great attention to detail for life on deck hidden away on these deck shoes, even the metal of the lace eyelets are treated to be saltwater resistant.

Wuzzos Corinthian Pro – designed for sailing

There are some drawbacks to Wuzzos Corinthian Pro high spec deck shoe though. Due to its single minded design it falters when out of wet areas.

As can be common with shoes designed purely for grip on wet decks the sole, while excellent on wet and smooth surfaces, can be worn away quickly on land especially in urban areas. A pair of everyday boaters these are not.

The use of environmentally friendly Micro-Fresh antimicrobial technology will reduce odours associated with extended use.

Price: £120.

Buy Wuzzos Corinthian Pro high spec deck shoe from Wuzzos.

