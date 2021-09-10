World’s coolest yachts: Superyacht Heitaros

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Mike Golding nominates superyacht Heitaros

I first saw Heitaros sailing in St Barth and thought it was a beautiful 60- or 80-footer but, as we neared, a crew looking as small as ants could be seen moving around the deck, writes Mike Golding.

This huge 60m (218ft) superyacht ketch is heavily disguised with perfect proportions that completely fool the eye.

Conceived by Dykstra Naval Architects, built at Baltic Yachts in Finland and launched in 2011.

She’s a Panamax yacht, designed to fit the maximum air draught to get under the Bridge of the Americas on the Panama Canal.

Heitaros is a wonderful fusion of traditional looks and state of the art hull design and construction. Superyachts are seldom cool, in my view, but Heitaros is an exception.

I’m full of admiration for owners willing to engage in projects of this scale: the yacht is a technical masterpiece that has retained the elusive character of a true classic.

Heitaros stats rating:

Top speed: 27 knots

LOA: 218ft

Launched: 2011

Berths: 10

Price: Undisclosed

Adrenalin factor: 50%

Mike Golding

Mike Golding, 56, is one of the world’s most experienced and decorated single-handed offshore sailors.

He won the BT Global Challenge in 1996-97, as skipper of Group 4. And followed that by sailing round again in the same 67ft yacht non-stop and single-handed, establishing the fastest non-stop westabout circumnavigation record.

