World’s coolest yachts: Open 7.50

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Charles Caudrelier nominates the Open 7.50

The Open 7.50 is the fastest one-design sportsboat ever built. Designed by the Finot Group, it applies much of the developments from Open 50s and 60s ocean racing designs to a 24ft sportsboat weighing just 750kg.

Features include a retractable carbon keel, carbon rotating wing mast, and twin carbon rudders with a titanium rudder bar system. High stability combines with an impressive sail plan – 54m2 upwind and a 65m2 asymmetric –for blistering performance.

“The Open 7.50 is an amazing inshore boat. It was designed 25 years ago but nobody has done it better since,” says Caudrelier. “It’s very light and very powerful – downwind is amazing on this boat. All the famous sailors in France try to race in the class every year at Spi Ouest – our ‘Cowes Week’.”

The Spi Ouest entry list reads like a who’s who of sailing: Loïck Peyron, Franck Cammas and Marc Guillemot have raced in the 7.50s, along with Caudrelier, at the Quiberon spring regatta.

Make sure you check out our full list of Coolest Yachts.

Open 7.50 stats rating

Top speed: 25+ knots

LOA: 7.50m/24ft 7in

Launched: 1998

Berths: 0

Price (used): €20,000-35,000

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Charles Caudrelier

Charles Caudrelier is skipper of the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild, or Gitana 17, and winner of the inaugural Arkea Ultim Challenge, the first solo around the world race in the foiling trimarans. He has twice won the Volvo Ocean Race, including as skipper of Dongfeng, and other major races including the Solitaire du Figaro and Route du Rhum.

If you enjoyed this….