World’s coolest yachts: Ngoni

“Build me a beast. Don’t build me a sheep in wolf’s clothing. This has to be an edgy and innovative weapon, fast and furious.” This owner’s brief is well known in the superyacht world: Ngoni was designer Ed Dubois’s final boat before he died in 2016.

“In so many ways Ngoni pushed Dubois and the builders, Royal Huisman, more than ever before,” say Shirley Robertson.

Ngoni is a 58m (190ft) sloop with a displacement of nearly 400 tonnes and a 17m high mast.

Driven by an owner who was used to the performance of racing sailboats and had a keen eye for design.

Every element of this 58m yacht was meticulously considered; there could be no ‘over-engineering’, no ‘this will do’.

The result is innovative, powerful, yet sleek and beautiful.

“I was fortunate to drive many of Ed’s designs on the superyacht circuit, and his race boat pedigree is evident from the first touch of the wheel on every one of them.

“But I look at Ngoni and can’t help but think Ed saved the best to last,” Shirley Robertson concludes.

Ngoni stats rating:

Top speed: 17 knots

LOA: 58.15m

Launched: 2017

Berths: 8 + 8 crew

Price: Secret!

Adrenalin factor: 60%

Shirley Robertson

Shirley Robertson is a double Olympic Gold medallist and was the first British woman to claim consecutive Olympic Golds.

After a successful career flying the flag for British sailing, Shirley Robertson is now one of the sport’s most successful broadcasters.

In 2019 she launched her own podcast, chatting with the biggest names in sailing.

Listen at Shirley Robertson or via iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcast.

