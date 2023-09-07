World’s coolest yachts: Maxi 72 Ran II

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Adrian Stead nominates Maxi 72 Ran II

The Maxi 72 Ran II was a dominant force both inshore and offshore, sailing an intense programme after its launch in 2009, including taking back-to-back wins in the Rolex Fastnet Race under IRC overall in 2009 and 2011.

“The Ran 72, we sailed it so much in so many great places – we won the Maxi Worlds, two Fastnets, RORC Caribbean 600 – loads of stuff! It was a great boat, with a great team, and great competition,” said Stead.

“I think it was owners Niklas and Catherine’s [Zennstrom’s] dream – their vision to go sailing, to sail great races with good friends. Out of all the boats I’ve sailed that’s definitely the most fun.”

The Maxi 72 Ran II was designed by Judel/Vroljik and built at Green Marine in Lymington with a laser focus on weight reduction, coming in at just 17 tonnes. However, it was also designed to be robust enough to withstand tough offshore conditions, including a breezy Rolex Sydney Hobart in 2009.

Maxi 72 Ran II stats rating:

Top speed: 25 knots

LOA: 21.94m/72ft 0in

Launched: 2009

Berths: 6-8

Price: Undisclosed

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Adrian Stead

Adrian stead is one of Britain’s most successful sailors, with a clutch of world championship wins. He represented Britain at the 1996 Olympics in the Soling, has campaigned in the Admiral’s Cup, on Silk Cut in the Whitbread Race, and was part of GBR Challenge in the America’s Cup, plus more recently the 52 Super Series as a tactician.

