World’s coolest yachts: Initiatives-Coeur 3

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Cole Brauer nominates Initiatives-Coeur 3

Sam Davies’ entry in the 2020 Vendée Globe was Initiatives-Coeur 3, a well-proven Verdier-VPLP design (ex Foncia/Banque Populaire/Maître CoQ III) that had been reoptimised with second generation foils fitted – at the time some of the biggest in the fleet. It proved competitive – Davies racing in the top 10-15 until she hit an unknown object, causing structural damage. “As if I had run aground on a rock. The boatspeed went from 20 knots to zero,” she reported.

Davies diverted to Cape Town for major repairs, and completed her circumnavigation solo, using Initiatives-Coeur as a platform for the health charity of the same name, raising enough funds for 102 children to receive life-saving heart operations.

“Watching Sam Davies draw a heart with her tracker coming into the finish line of the Vendée Globe was one of the biggest moments of inspiration for me to do the Vendée myself one day,” Brauer says. “Her resilience and spirit, even though out of the official running for the race, was everything.”

Make sure you check out our full list of Coolest Yachts.

Initiatives-Coeur 3 stats rating

Top speed: 30+ knots

LOA: 18.28m/60ft

Launched: 2010

Berths: 1

Price: €3million

Adrenalin factor: 90%

Cole Brauer

Cole Brauer became the first American woman to sail solo around the world non-stop when she finished 2nd in the Global Solo Challenge aboard the Class 40 First Light in March. Brauer attracted significant US and international mainstream media interest, having built a huge social media following during the race.

If you enjoyed this….