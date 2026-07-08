We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. This month Simon Hiscocks nominates the Grainger 075

“Boat ‘cool’ has gone up a notch recently with foilers doing some serious speeds. The 49er has a special place in my sailing history, while the Moth and Switch are amazing boats to sail. But it’s a completely different craft that wins my coolest yacht award,” says Hiscocks.

“I came across an 8m Grainger-designed trimaran some years ago that inspired a four-year renovation project, launching just over a year ago.”

The trimaran was a Grainger 075, the first design by Australian Tony Grainger. The first 075, called Born to Run, was launched in 1986 and caught plenty of attention with its performance at Hamilton Island Race Week that year, inspiring many fast trimaran designs. Time Machine (pictured above) was a modified version of the same design specifically for racing.

“This genre of small multihulls are fast enough to need some due diligence, there is just enough room to eat and sleep, heaps of hang-out space for family while all the shoreside bits can be managed with the minimum of help,” Hiscocks adds.

See our full list of the World’s Coolest Yachts…

Grainger 075 stats rating

Top speed: 20 knots

LOA: 8m/26ft

Launched: 1986

Berths: 4

Price: from £25,000

Adrenalin factor: 80%

Simon Hiscocks

Simon Hiscocks is a British double Olympic medallist in the 49er skiff (silver at Sydney 2000 and bronze at Athens 2004). Now a boatbuilder in Weymouth, Hiscocks sails a foiling International Moth and is instrumental in the new Switch foiling one-design class. He cruises his Grainger trimaran with family.

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