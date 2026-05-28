Meet Marta Cardona Alcántara and Violette Dorange, the sailors in Forbes 30 Under 30

French offshore sailor Violette Dorange and Spanish 470 champion Marta Cardona Alcántara have been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Is sailing having a moment? Forbes certainly seems to think so.

This year’s 30 Under 30 has included two promising two young sailors, French offshore sailor Violette Dorange and Spanish 470 mixed-crew champion Marta Cardona Alcántara, on the prestigious list.

Forbes 30 Under 30 brings together a cross-section of young leaders across sports, arts, research, social impact, and industry.

Meet the first sailors to be included.

Violette Dorange, the youngest ever Vendée skipper

In the 2024-25 Vendée Globe, the then-23-year-old French sailor became the youngest solo sailor to finish the around-the-world race.

After a record-setting 90 days, 22 hours, and 37 minutes, she arrived 25th out of 40 with DeVenir, the very same boat Vendée legend Jean Le Cam had already sailed around the world five times.

Her journey captivated millions, inspiring a new generation of sailors and highlighting the evolving landscape of competitive sailing.

Dorange has since written a book about the experience, and been the subject of Disney+ documentary.

‘I hope to make young people want to go on an adventure,” she told the Guardian in 2025. ‘And to challenge themselves to be close to nature.’

Her sailing career started with a string of victories at the 420 World Youth Open Championships.

At 15, she crossed the Channel on an Optimist.

She followed the feat with a Mini Transat, 3 gruelling Solitaire du Figaros, a Transat Jacques Vabres, the Retour à La Base, and a stint co-skippering with 2026 Golden Globe Race entrant Damien Guillou on the IMOCA circuit.

In 2025, Dorange joined Sam Davies as Co-Skipper on IMOCA team Initiatives-Cœur.

Marta Cardona Alcántara, queen of the 470 class

The second sailor on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is Spain’s Marta Cardona Alcántara, who was also named the 2025 Youth World Sailor of the Year.

At just 21 years old, she’s already built quite the career, having collected multiple World and European titles.

In 2024, in her debut season, she secured both the World and European Championships in the Mixed 470 class with partner and Olympic medalist Jordi Xammar after training together for only 40 days.

Continuing on her rapid ascent, she’s expected to play a key role for Spain in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

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