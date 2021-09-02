World’s coolest yachts: International Moth

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Paul Larsen nominates the International Moth

“There are so many boats out there that have cool aspects and yet remain horribly compromised or are no longer relevant. After a ridiculous amount of consideration (and excluding our own creations) I have to go for the foiling International Moth,” says the world’s fastest sailor, Paul Larsen.

“Like foiling or not, you can’t shoot the messenger! As a cool boat it stands on its own, and for what it has since inspired.

“The concept just works so well. Its performance and accessibility inspired sailors, backyard builders, designers and performance sailing in general.

“Buy a good one to race at your club or against the best of the best.

“This little foiler came to the local skiff/cat party and smacked all the old cool kids down. Things change when that happens.”

International Moth stats rating:

Top speed: 30.7kn

LOA: 3.4m

Launched: 1971

Berths: 0

Price: €20,000

Adrenalin factor: 90%

Paul Larsen

Australian Paul Larsen is the world’s fastest sailor. In 2012 he sailed Vestas Sailrocket II to a sailing speed record of 65.45 knots.

His first taste of multihull speed was in the Eighties, delivering the 86ft Commodore Explorer to Japan with Skip Novak.

He competed in major ocean racing events before developing Sailrocket to make its record-breaking run.

