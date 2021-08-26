World’s coolest yachts: Duen

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest and most innovative yachts of our times. Jimmy Cornell nominates Duen

“I cannot think of a better example of a happy cruising family than that of the crew of Duen,” So says cruising legend, Jimmy Cornell.

“Among the many cruising people I have met, Dottie and Albert Fletcher’s boat have been among the most remarkable.

“Duen was a 50ft traditional Norwegian fishing boat built in 1939 and lovingly restored by Albert.

“We first met them in New Zealand in the late 1970s and our paths crossed in several places after that.

“Dottie and Albert had both been married previously so Duen’s crew was made up of various members of their extended families.

“As Duen plodded her way around the world with time of absolutely no importance, other young people were welcomed aboard with open arms, fed and looked after.

Some stopped for days and some stayed for months.”

Duen stats rating:

Top speed: 10 knots

LOA: 15.2m

Launched: 1939

Berths: 10

Price: $10,000

Adrenalin factor: 30%

Jimmy Cornell

Jimmy Cornell founded the ARC transatlantic rally in 1985 after a six-year circumnavigation with his family – and it’s hard to think of anywhere he hasn’t been since, from sailing Alaska to sailing the Antarctic.

He’s now planning an ambitious fossil fuel free circumnavigation.

