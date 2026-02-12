World’s coolest boats: The Superfoiler

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest yachts of our times. This month Luke Parkinson nominates the Superfoiler

“The Superfoiler was one of the coolest boats of all time,” says Luke Parkinson, who’s sailed everything from F50s to offshore 100-footers. “It was a boat like no other. It always kept you on your toes. It was really hard to sail, but very rewarding when you got it right.”

The Superfoiler took elements of Sydney’s 18ft Skiff class and turbo-charged them on foils. An Australian roadshow-style circuit was launched in 2017 with fan zones, drone coverage, and live streaming, and attracted big names like Nathan Outteridge and Glenn Ashby, before the circuit was wound down in 2019.

“It was a three-person, fast foiling boat that you could reach pretty much 40 knots, and it had electronic rake control,” recalls Parkinson.

“You could have three people on trapezes. You had configurable tack and gybe functionality, and it was just really ahead of its time. The boat had a heavy weather main and an all-purpose main and two jibs as well – it was very versatile. It was just a boat to remember, a very special boat.”

Make sure you check out our full list of Coolest boats.

Superfoiler stats rating

Top speed: 35+ knots

LOA: 7.97m/26ft 2in

Launched: 2017

Berths: 0

Price (New): €220,000

Adrenalin factor: 95%

Luke Parkinson

Luke Parkinson is flight controller for SailGP series champions Emirates GBR. After sailing a 49er, the Australian began offshore racing with ScallyWag. He won his first Volvo Ocean Race in 2015, and has done three America’s Cup campaigns – one with Artemis and two with Ben Ainslie’s INEOS crew, and was a cyclor-sailor in Barcelona.

If you enjoyed this….

Yachting World is the world’s leading magazine for bluewater cruisers and offshore sailors. Every month we have inspirational adventures and practical features to help you realise your sailing dreams. Build your knowledge with a subscription delivered to your door. See our latest offers and save at least 30% off the cover price.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.