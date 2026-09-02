World’s coolest boats: The Sunfish dinghy

We ask top sailors and marine industry gurus to choose the coolest boat of our times. This month Odile Van Aanholt picks the Sunfish dinghy

“The coolest boat ever would be the Sunfish,” says Van Aanholt. US duo Alex Bryan and Cortlandt Heyniger developed the Sunfish in the 1950s, and with an estimated 300,000-500,000 dinghies sold it has become one of the most popular classes in the world.

Simple and stable, it has a flat board-like hull, distinctive triangular lateen sail, and two-line rigging system. Widely sailed in the Americas it also has fleets in Europe.

“I grew up on a small Caribbean island called Curacao where this was the local class,” recalls Van Aanholt. “My dad – also a former Olympian – would race with all the other locals every weekend and it was the very first boat I sailed in! [At first] with my dad or one of my older siblings, then when I was six I was allowed to sail it for the first time by myself on the lagoon – that was scary but also very cool.

“I love the boat because to me it carries a lot of nostalgia. It’s also a class that brings young and old together with many seniors up to 85 years old still competing in the local regattas.”

Sunfish stats rating

Top speed: 10 knots

LOA: 4.20m/13ft 9in

Launched: 1952

Berths: 0

Price: $500-$5500 (used/new)

Adrenalin factor: 30%

Odile Lambriex Van Aanholt

Odile Van Aanholt is reigning Olympic Champion in the 49erFX women’s skiff and a three-times world champion. She also helmed the Dutch AC40 in the Women’s America’s Cup. Van Aanholt is mounting a new 49erFX campaign for LA 2028, and is part of the TV commentary team for the next America’s Cup.

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