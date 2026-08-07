Has Cowes Week bounced back for good?

This year's bicentenary North Sails Cowes Week has seen a resurgence in entry numbers and feel-good vibes at the iconic regatta. Is the event back for good? Helen Fretter reports

Friday afternoon, 7 August 2026, and the last boats are just tying up in the marinas and floating moorings of Cowes after seven days of full-on, sea breeze and sunshine racing. The general consensus among crews is that this year’s regatta has been one of the best in recent memory. But why?

It’s been over 20 years since I took part in my first Cowes Week, and the famous annual regatta on the Isle of Wight has long been a hot topic of debate.

In the early 2000s the oft-voiced concern was that the event had simply got too big: over 1,000 boats, some 8,000-9,000 competitors, all piling into a small town on the UK’s south coast that was already a popular tourist destination, in peak holiday season (the first week of August).

Over years of high budget sponsorship by financial services companies (Skandia 1995-2008, then Aberdeen Asset Management 2011-2015), the event became a behemoth – 40 classes, huge fleets, armies of crews wearing their companies’ corporate branding.

The event, which had started in 1826 with just seven yachts competing, and – thanks in no small part to its royal patronage – grew to become one of the most establishment events of ‘the season’, had turned into something altogether different. Accommodation and berthing was at a premium, simply getting a beer or meal after racing could feel like as much of a mission as getting around the course.

Loss of title sponsors

Then came changes to financial services regulation. The UK Bribery Act of 2010 made sports sponsorship much less viable for many companies. When AAM’s sponsorship ended in 2015, a smaller, less prestige brand took over title sponsorship (Lendy). Then they went bust, and the event was left without a headline backer for 2019.

The Rolex Fastnet Race moved away from its traditional post-Cowes Week slot, reducing some of the big offshore entries. There was Covid, and a year with no racing at all (2020). At one point Cowes Week seemed to be declining faster than it could recover.

Meanwhile, other sporting ‘properties’ that might once have been perceived alongside Cowes Week as niche and exclusive – such as polo, tennis, or flat racing – were suddenly back in the public limelight, thanks to champagne and luxe lifestyle brand deals, live music, and the power of social media.

Cowes Week, down to fewer than 500 entries at its lowest point, was in danger of becoming a shadow of its former self.

Without the big money backers, it smartly refocused on the competitors. Entry fees were restructured, innovations such as short-series racing were increasingly offered as a good value alternative, Corinthian and cruiser classes were introduced.

With less pomp and pizazz, the event had become what it needed to be: a really good regatta, with the sailors’ experience at the heart of it.

Meanwhile grumblings started to get louder that the VIP enclosures at the tennis, polo and races had become over-run with Instagrammers and celebrities. It seemed that Cowes – once a regular feature of the society pages – was about to have the last laugh.

North Sails signs up

This spring there was the very welcome announcement that, for its bicentenary year, the event would have a title sponsor once again. And what’s more, it was a sailing brand. North Sails Cowes Week may be running on a lower budget than the glory days of the big banking companies, but one thing is for certain around Cowes this week: the buzz is back.

Helped in no small part by spectacular weather (the UK south coast has been basking in a heatwave for what feels like months), this year’s Cowes Week has been unquestionably a little bit special.

Whether it was due to the bicentennial, the title sponsor, or the continuation of an upward trajectory over the past couple of years, North Sails Cowes Week saw entries back up to over 640 boats, with 5,000 sailors.

The growth has been mostly in the White Group fleets – 60 XODs, 38 J/70s – while there have also been returning fleets such as the Folkboats (20 boats) and Contessa 32s (19, sailing out of the marina in a parade of sail led by a piper on Day 4).

Big boat glamour

There has been big boat glamour in IRC 0 with four TP52s, and the Botin 56 Khumbu. The British America’s Cup team GB1 and Athena Pathway crews have been in Cowes most of the week, Dylan Fletcher and co making shoreside appearances in the fan zone, and racing in the Cape 31 class.

There’s still something unrivalled about racing on the same stretch of water as the greatest Olympic sailor of all time, as I experienced first hand when Ben Ainslie powered past us to windward on Women’s Day, even if our all-female team (guests of Sunsail in the Prometheus class) was at the other end of the performance spectrum!

The weather, though spectacular and allowing almost a complete schedule of racing, was certainly not easy – the brutal tides caught out large swathes of some fleets on the start (if proof was needed it happens to the best of us, Cup legend Dean Barker on Ino Veritas was called OCS in IRC Zero on the first start of the week). Countless boats over the week made contact with other competitors, the Solent’s unyielding fixed marks, or the seabed during super-close cut-and-thrust racing.

Back for good?

Although the engine that powers Cowes Week – namely the Cowes Combined Clubs and their many, many experienced volunteers – remains unchanged, there have been changes at the top of the organisation.

The new team were able to quickly implement some innovations for this year – a new Vintage class, North Sails-sponsored competitors’ debriefs and crew parties, and the return of the famous fireworks for the first time in seven years – but there will be more in the pipeline for next year (plenty to come on that). With North Sails signed up for three regattas there is time to build on this year’s success.

The question is, has this iconic event bounced back for good? If you were here this week, you’d be confident that it has.

The next North Sails Cowes Weeks will take place from 31 July – 6 August 2027, and 29 July – 4 August 2028. See cowesweek.co.uk