The best new yachts at the 2025 International Multihull Show

A first look at the most exciting multihulls, which were making their debut at La Grande Motte — from electric pioneers to performance cruisers

The International Multihull Show in La Grande Motte has become a must-visit event for anyone interested in the latest cruising catamarans and trimarans. It’s the place where some of the most exciting and forward-thinking designs are revealed to the public — and 2025 was no exception.

This year’s lineup was particularly strong, with everything from eco-conscious concepts and innovative hybrids to sporty new performance models making their debut.

Whether you’re drawn to the self-sufficient ambitions of the 70ft zero-emissions MODX catamaran, the sleek new Excess 13 from Marc Lombard’s studio, or the adrenaline-inducing Dragonfly 36 trimaran, there’s something here to inspire every multihull enthusiast.

We’ve rounded up the standout new launches and provided our take on what makes each one special — and why they matter for the future of multihull cruising.

Best new yachts at the 2025 International Multihull Show

This truly fascinating new project has been in development for several years and is finally due to be unveiled in La Grande Motte this April. The 70ft MODX is designed to be the first yacht capable of self-generating energy, so it can sail the oceans without emitting any CO2.

A zero emissions autonomous yacht requires some assurances in clever tech, performance and efficiency. Confidence in the latter two attributes will come from the fact it is designed by multihull and offshore racing supremos VPLP, and it’s built by a Lorient yard with plenty of experience in offshore racing multihulls (including the MOD70 trimarans).

It includes numerous new technologies and innovations, not least the dual inflatable and retractable wingsail rigs. This automated wing system was developed by Lorient-based specialists Aeroforce, who says it offers 35% extra power over conventional sails.

This Starship Enterprise of a catamaran is largely controlled automatically and monitored from an internal bridge. Two adjustable pitch propellers provide over a third of renewable energy, or 3kW at 10 knots boat speed, while the considerable pasture of 70m2 solar panels can harness 12kW for the 230kWh lithium battery bank. The two 40kW electric motors provide silent propulsion for 100 miles at 5 knots or 40 miles at 8.5 knots. And it can harness and store 800lt of rainwater.

Expect an added shot of excitement for this latest Excess as it’s the first drawn by the Marc Lombard studio. The La Rochelle designers have a reliable habit of developing yachts that perform, whether with one, two or three hulls.

The Excess 13 is a crucial new model for the Groupe Beneteau brand, which sits in the heart of its current portfolio. The priority was to increase performance and ease of sailing fun over the first round of VPLP-designed models and the result is lighter hulls, lighter fittings and a perception of being naturally very light inside. The asymmetric hulls are even narrower in beam below the waterline.

As a comparison to the Lagoon 43 on page 68, for instance, this is over three tonnes lighter, with 10m2 more upwind sail area.

New features for Excess include the monohull-style fold-down bathing platforms on the transoms and a rainwater catching system on the coachroof. Product manager Herve Piveteau prioritised a ‘less is more’ philosophy and points to the amount of natural ventilation it offers and how the cabin doors double as closet doors.

Now this is a multihull to raise a sailor’s adrenaline. With the wish to create something special between its 32ft and 40ft models, Danish trimaran specialists Dragonfly spent two years developing this new 36.

“When you develop something new you want to raise the bar,” designer and CEO Jens Quorning explained to me at its Düsseldorf premiere in January. A key development is that the folding mechanism structure is now made in composite, something Quorning says has been his dream to do for a decade.

Why haven’t they managed it before? “There’s 20 tonnes of compression on the arms when flying a hull,” Quorning answered, referencing why they preferred to play safe with metal before now. The analysis they have recently done with composites, which included crash tests and pull tests, has given them the confidence to now use it in key structural areas.

The resultant weight savings – this boat weighs under five tonnes – mean more speed. Performance wise, Quorning expects this to be somewhere between the standard and performance version of the 40 (which is quite capable of speeds in the mid 20 knots).

The 36 also has new asymmetric float designs with added volume, which are slightly longer than the main hull for diagonal stability.

The bottom line is that it’s an easy yacht to sail, says Quorning, pointing out the ability to carry full sail in up to 20 knots, that it can dry out, and that it only takes 40 seconds to fold the floats.

Lagoon 38

Lagoon continues to rely on its highly experienced design board comprising VPLP, Patrick le Quement and Nauta to create modern, supremely voluminous craft to replace its top sellers – it produced over 900 of the 380 over 20 years. And having sailed the new 38 during early trials in stormy weather in January, veteran Groupe Beneteau developer Bruno Belmont believes this one is ‘a fair successor’ to that popular model.

Many of the new features we explored on the 43 (full test on page 68) have been incorporated here. These include the generous berth sizes in all three (or four) cabins, vast refrigeration space, and easy access, this time via extended transoms. The cockpit and saloon are linked via a fully retractable door, which allows up to 10 people to sit around dual tables and sofas. Also, the owner’s berth is located forward as per the 43, away from the noise and stern-to docks.

Lagoon installs a water purification system as standard and offers solar panel capacity up to 1,420W. Instead of glassfibre, all non-structural parts use natural hemp fibres and the upholstery is in recycled materials.

Tricat 8.50

The latest craft from trailable trimaran specialists Tricat looks like an appealing size and design. This Brittany yard has been building sporty, seaworthy trimarans for over two decades. Its new model slots into its range at 28ft unfolded.

Built in infused polyester, it weighs under two tonnes and can fold to 21ft length and under 10ft beam for towing. Daggerboards on the floats, a retractable bowsprit and a choice of offwind sails hint at speedy potential.

With 1.82m standing headroom below decks, five berths and a heads, the 8.50 could be a good option for those looking for a manageable and versatile shoal draught yacht for weekending and short, fun, fast cruises.

Here is another key replacement model after South African yard Robertson and Caine built over 400 of the Leopard 45. La Grande Motte will be an ideal opportunity to see Leopard’s new hybrid drive offering up-close.

The system is devised by Alternative Energies in La Rochelle, who have worked with Fountaine Pajot as well as fleets of commercial vessels over three decades, and believe they have devised a foolproof system (which it’ll need to be for use in a charter fleet).

The 46 replaces diesel with 25kW electric pod saildrives which can hydrogenerate power to the lithium battery bank once sailing at over 4 knots. In full electric mode, these provide four hours motoring at 6 knots, or 920 miles at the same speed in hybrid mode. The system also means you can have silent nights at anchor with aircon, or silent days with just one hour of genset time.

While the 46 will likely be a popular charter boat when it goes into The Moorings and Sunsail fleets this spring, this Leopard version will suit private ownership and is offered with a performance upgrade involving taller rig and square-top mainsail.

