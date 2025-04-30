New Excess 13: Lightness of space throughout

The new Excess 13 focuses on airiness, with windows aplenty for drawing natural light into the interior.

Expect an added shot of excitement for this latest Excess as it’s the first drawn by the Marc Lombard studio. The La Rochelle designers have a reliable habit of developing yachts that perform, whether with one, two or three hulls.

The Excess 13 is a crucial new model for the Groupe Beneteau brand, which sits in the heart of its current portfolio. The priority was to increase performance and ease of sailing fun over the first round of VPLP-designed models and the result is lighter hulls, lighter fittings and a perception of being naturally very light inside. The asymmetric hulls are even narrower in beam below the waterline.

As a comparison to the Lagoon 43 on page 68, for instance, this is over three tonnes lighter, with 10m2 more upwind sail area.

New features for Excess include the monohull-style fold-down bathing platforms on the transoms and a rainwater catching system on the coachroof. Product manager Herve Piveteau prioritised a ‘less is more’ philosophy and points to the amount of natural ventilation it offers and how the cabin doors double as closet doors.

Meanwhile, Jean-Marc Piaton continued this theme of lightness through the interior.

The 13 is available with four cabins with mirrored layouts in each hull or a three-cabin version with owner’s hull. The latter has a built-in desk with a sea view, which looks ideal for a home office.

Excess 13 Specifications:

Hull length: 12.99m 42ft 7in

LOA: 15.30m 50ft 2in

Beam: 7.25m 23ft 9in

Draught: 1.48m 4ft 10in

Displacement (light): 10,600kg 23,369lb

Upwind sail area: 115m2 1,237ft2

Price: TBA in April

Contact details: excess-catamarans.com

