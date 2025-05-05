MODX first look: Dual inflated wingsails lift the catamaran market to new heights

The new MODX is designed to be able to sail without emitting CO2 and highly technologically advanced dual-inflated wingsails

This truly fascinating new project has been in development for several years and is finally due to be unveiled in La Grande Motte this April. The 70ft MODX is designed to be the first yacht capable of self-generating energy, so it can sail the oceans without emitting any CO2.

A zero emissions autonomous yacht requires some assurances in clever tech, performance and efficiency. Confidence in the latter two attributes will come from the fact it is designed by multihull and offshore racing supremos VPLP, and it’s built by a Lorient yard with plenty of experience in offshore racing multihulls (including the MOD70 trimarans).

It includes numerous new technologies and innovations, not least the dual inflatable and retractable wingsail rigs. This automated wing system was developed by Lorient-based specialists Aeroforce, who says it offers 35% extra power over conventional sails.

This Starship Enterprise of a catamaran is largely controlled automatically and monitored from an internal bridge. Two adjustable pitch propellers provide over a third of renewable energy, or 3kW at 10 knots boat speed, while the considerable pasture of 70m2 solar panels can harness 12kW for the 230kWh lithium battery bank.

The two 40kW electric motors provide silent propulsion for 100 miles at 5 knots or 40 miles at 8.5 knots. And it can harness and store 800lt of rainwater.

Look at the fine hulls and clever sail plan and you’ll appreciate this is a sailing yacht first and foremost. It’ll need to be comparatively light and slippery to achieve its projected polars of boat speed exceeding 15 and 20 knot true wind speeds. Its 23 tonnes light displacement is respectable for a 70ft cat, and not bad when you consider that it’s constructed from bio-sourced materials, recycled PET foam and bio-resin.

The MODX is available as an owner’s yacht, charter or expedition version, all with crew accommodation and the latter with a ‘scientific area’ too. We’re intrigued and look forward to bringing you more on this yacht and project – let’s hope the technology can be downscaled to a more approachable size.

MODX Specifications:

LOA: 21.33m 70ft

Beam: 10.00m 32ft 1in

Draught: 2.00m 6ft 4in

Displacement: 23,000kg 53,706lb

Contact details: modx-catamarans.com

