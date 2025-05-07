Leopard 46 Hybrid first look: Combining the benefits of diesel and electric

The Leopard 46 Hybrid is a new Hybrid catamaran that offers all the benefits and security of diesel while also providing many of the benefits or electric power

Here is another key replacement model after South African yard Robertson and Caine built over 400 of the Leopard 45. La Grande Motte will be an ideal opportunity to see Leopard’s new hybrid drive offering – the Leopard 46 Hybrid – up-close.

The system is devised by Alternative Energies in La Rochelle, who have worked with Fountaine Pajot as well as fleets of commercial vessels over three decades, and believe they have devised a foolproof system (which it’ll need to be for use in a charter fleet).

The Leopard 46 Hybrid replaces diesel with 25kW electric pod saildrives which can hydrogenerate power to the lithium battery bank once sailing at over 4 knots. In full electric mode, these provide four hours motoring at 6 knots, or 920 miles at the same speed in hybrid mode. The system also means you can have silent nights at anchor with aircon, or silent days with just one hour of genset time.

While the Leopard 46 Hybrid will likely be a popular charter boat when it goes into The Moorings and Sunsail fleets this spring, this Leopard version will suit private ownership and is offered with a performance upgrade involving taller rig and square-top mainsail.

It sports Leopard’s trademark forward galley and forward cockpit plus a high amount of seating by connecting saloon and aft cockpit. The accommodation can offer a Pullman cabin for a family or skipper in a three- to five-cabin layout, plus utility cabin options.

Leopard 46 Hybrid specifications

LOA: 45ft 7in / 13.9 m

BEAM: 24ft 1in / 7.35 m

DRAFT: 5ft 5in / 1.65 m

DISPLACEMENT: 38,925 lbs / 17,656kg

SAIL AREA: 1,512 sqft / 140.5 sqm

PRICE: €699,000 ex VAT

BUILDER: leopardcatamarans.com

