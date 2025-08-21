Stephens Waring 68ft Cirrus first look: Low-profile Mediterranean-style yacht

The new Stephens Waring 68ft Cirrus keeps a low profile with its classic hull form.

This large Spirit of Tradition yacht is another masterpiece from Belfast, Maine-based Stephens Waring Design that blends classic style with contemporary shapes below the waterline and carbon construction.

The project emerged from a conversation with the owner eight years ago, with the initial brief being for a broad-beamed, low-profile Mediterranean-style yacht, with an emphasis on performance and comfort.

However, this later changed to a more classic hull form echoing shapes of the 1950s and 60s, with a spoon-shaped bow and modest counter stern. The spacious, modern layout that had already been fully developed was retained, while the longer stern sections allow for a larger tender garage, plus a drop-down swimming platform.

“The underwater lines are modern but moderate,” says Stephens Waring co-founder Bob Stephens. “We tuned the displacement/length ratio to offer high performance with comfort at sea, and the hull lines incorporate more deadrise than many modern boats to reduce pounding in a head sea.”

The bulb keel is deep and moderately narrow to minimise wetted surface area, yet a forgiving section was chosen to provide a wide groove when sailing upwind.

The large master stateroom is forward on the port side, with a sofa and a large shower and heads. The saloon amidships is described as the beating heart of the yacht. Eight can sit around a table with views through the hull windows on both sides, while skylights provide an excellent view of the sails and plenty of natural light.

Stephens Waring 68ft Cirrus Specifications:

LOA: 20.88m 68ft 6in

LWL: 16.67m 54ft 8in

Beam: 5.43m 17ft 10in

Draught: 2.77m 9ft 1in

Displacement: 22,100kg 48,500lb

Sail area: 198m2 2,028ft2

Contact details: stephenswaring.com

