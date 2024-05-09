Solaris 55 first look: an ‘aggressive increase in form stability’

Solaris Yachts are launching a new version of their popular Solaris 55 as the brand continues to refine their luxury fast cruisers

During its 50th anniversary, Solaris Yachts is launching a new version of this popular model size, Solaris 55. This shows Solaris and its faithful designer, Soto Acebal, continuing to refine their stylish luxury fast cruisers.

Three heads with separate showers and a longitudinal tender garage are the main differences over the seven-year-old original 55, but it also involves subtle changes throughout. In terms of shape, it has an increased beam (5m) and more volume forward for stability and trim, plus a larger forward cabin and sail locker.

Stability with Solaris 55

“There is an aggressive increase in form stability with special treatment in the forward zones, where local righting moments rise quickly with heeling,” Acebal explains, adding that the changes should improve balance, performance and seaworthiness in Solaris 55.

The low coachroof is also much shorter, allowing for a large and completely flush foredeck, which Acebal compares to a mini maxi. Buyers can also opt for a compact crew cabin option instead of the sail locker. Steps incorporated into the transom, meanwhile, make it easier to access the platform and garage (as per the new 74).

The stark interior styling is by Adi Design in a classic Med layout with the owner’s cabin forward. This en-suite cabin is available with a central or offset berth, while the aft cabins also have their own heads compartments and separate showers.

Solaris is celebrating its half century with the Solaris Cup in Porto Rotondo, Sardinia, in late May. Impressively, over 70 Solaris yachts are expected, including the brand new 74. The Aquileia yard is hoping the first example of the 55 will then be finished in time for Cannes boat show and the autumn shows.

