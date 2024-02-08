Seawind 1170 first look: 39ft passagemaking catamaran

The newly launched Seawind 1170 is smaller than many new catamaran launches but should still prove a capable passagemaking multihull

Over the past few years Seawind has become increasingly well recognised for its quick cruising catamarans. This 39-foot Seawind 1170 retains key core elements, including relatively light displacement, plus twin aft helm stations with excellent protection and visibility.

There’s also a removable carbon sprit and a pair of windows in the hardtop to monitor sail trim. However, despite its potential to sail for extended periods at speeds above 10 knots, this is not intended as a boat that will be difficult or energetic to sail: a self-tacking jib is standard and the mainsheet traveller is mounted on the hard top, so doesn’t present a danger to anyone in the cockpit.

Despite being smaller than the existing 52ft Seawind 1600 Passagemaker and recent 45ft 1370 models, it’s still intended as a capable ocean cruising multihull, with bright and comfortable accommodation.

The owner’s cabin in the port hull benefits from a queen size athwartships double berth that creates much more of a feeling of space than many catamarans of this size. Equally, the starboard forward guest cabin has a queen size bed, while there’s a smaller double to be found aft. Unusually, the galley is down in the starboard hull, leaving space for a full-width saloon with navstation.

A pair of big opening hatches in the front of the coachroof are supported on gas struts, while a tri-fold door that swings upwards to sit against the underside of the hard top creates a wide opening between cockpit and saloon.

Stowage on deck includes three large lockers at the front of the bridgedeck, plus further space under the seating in the aft cockpit.

Tankage is also generous at around 500lt for both fuel and water.

The first two prototype 1170s are already afloat, with one of them having been tested in 30-35 knots of head winds and waves of up to 4-5m waves. “Even though we were pushing it hard to test its limits,” designer and Seawind founder Richard Ward reported afterwards, “it felt strong and safe and very dry, even as we crashed off the back of the short, sharp waves.”

Production boats will be built at Seawind’s new factory in Izmir, Turkey, with the first expected to be afloat in mid 2024. This location, a modern city of five million people on the eastern shores of the Aegean, reflects the yard’s desire to capture more of the European market.

Seawind 1170 specifications

LOA: 11.90m 39ft 3in

Beam: 6.50m 21ft 4in

Draught: 1.20m 3ft 9in

Displacement: 9,200kg 20,200lb

Price: $US510,000

Builder: seawindcats.com

