Fareast 42C first look: full electric powered multihull

This Simonis Voogd designed Fareast 42C was conceived from the outset for full electric propulsion, although diesel power is an option

A comprehensive package from ePropulsion includes twin 20kW electric motors and control systems, while three different battery bank sizes offer a range with sufficient capacity to motor up to 100 miles at 5 knots. A key aim is to showcase the main advantages of electric propulsion, particularly the quiet performance, efficiency, and zero emission nature, in a yacht that’s destined to be produced in large volumes.

The Shanghai-based yard has its roots in performance craft, as builder of an extensive range of competitively priced sportsboats, plus Optimist and ILCA dinghies. However, the Fareast 42C is a heavier flybridge catamaran with a design that seeks to maximise bridgedeck accommodation and deck space.

In addition to the flybridge, the latter includes a large forward cockpit accessed from the saloon. The aft cockpit is also wider than most and has a fold-out panel, with a barbecue, that in effect further increases its width when at anchor.

Three layout options are offered. One of these has a sofa bed, enabling it to be used flexibly as an additional small saloon, or for extra overnight accommodation. The first boat is scheduled for completion in the first half 2024 and a model will be on display at Fareast’s stand at the Düsseldorf boat show.

Fareast 42C specifciations

LOA: 12.55m 41ft 2in

Beam: 6.80m 22ft 4in

Draught: 1.30m 4ft 3in

Displacement: 11,000kg 24,255lb

Mainsail: 60m2 646ft2

Jib: 34m2 366ft2

Base price: €450,00 ex VAT

Electric propulsion system: from €20,000

Builder: fareastboats.com

