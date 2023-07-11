Best Prime Day solar panels, 12V lithium batteries and charger deals

I'm fitting out a boat at the moment so I'm trawling through a load of solar panels and 12V boat power system deals at the moment. Here's some of the best deals that have caught my eye...
I just can’t help myself. I bought another boat (why have two when you can have three boats?) and it’s a bit of a project. So Prime Day is an ideal day to grab some essential bargains for my little (getting bigger every day project). I’m based in the UK so I’ve included plenty of British stuff, but I’ve sourced comparable deals for friends in the States too.
Solar panels, battery chargers and 12V batteries (ideally lithium) are all on my shopping list. Here’s some of the best Prime Day solar panel deals that have made it as far as my basket.
Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
Jump to best Prime Day 12v battery chargers
Jump to best Prime Day solar panels
Jump to best Prime Day solar charge controllers
Best Prime Day 12v battery deals
Renogy 12V 100Ah LifePO4 Lithium Battery – save 18% (now £361.99, was £439.99)
With Built-in Bluetooth module this lithium battery can be monitored via your smart phone.
Dimensions: 17.2D x 33W x 22.1H centimetres
Weight: 13kg
Amps: 100Ah
ECO-WORTHY 100Ah 12.8V LiFePO4 Battery – save 20% (now £319.99, was: £399.99)
Eco Worthy do a range of budget friendly gear for boaters and van lifers.
Dimensions: 26 x 16.8 x 20.9 cm;
Weight: 10.7 Kilograms (yes really, a 100Ah battery at just over 10kg)
Amps: 100Ah
Bunfloe 12V 100Ah Lithium Battery LiFePO4 – save 20% (now $255.99, was: $319.99)
This is available in 200Ah version too, although that one’s not currently included in the Prime Day deals. Specs show a lifespan of up to 15,000 cycles.
Dimensions: L13*W6.82*H8.48 inch
Weight: 24 pounds
Amps: 100Ah
BougeRV 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery – save 20% (now $399.99, was $499.99)
This BougeRV 12V 100Ah lithium battery provides 4,000+ recharge cycles, with a 100% discharged rate and 10 years’ lifespan. It can support up to 16 batteries connected in series or parallel.
Dimensions: 8.26 x 7.67 x 11.4 inches
Weight: 27 pounds
Amps: 100Ah
Interstate Batteries Power Patrol 12V 100Ah AGM sealed Battery – save 20% (now $239.99, was $299.99)
AGM sealed lead acid batteries are so much better than flooded lead acid batteries. You can position AGM batteries on their side and they work just as well as if you stand them with terminals on top. I use AGM batteries in both of my sail boats and one set is 10 years old and still doing very well.
Dimensions: 8.26 x 7.67 x 11.4 inches
Weight: 62.7 pounds
Amps: 100Ah
Best Prime Day 12v battery chargers
CTEK Pro25S Battery Charger 12V – save 19% (now £250.75, was £309.99)
Ctek battery chargers are known amongst my motorbike friends as a safe charger to trust your delicate batteries with and so I remain a faithful to this brand and generally trust them not to cook my batteries in my camper van and in my boat.
Power output: 25 Amps
Power input: 240V
Dimensions: 14D x 24.1W x 6.4H centimetres
CTEK Multi MXS 10 10A 12V 8-Stage Battery Charger Conditioner – save 31% (now £124.69, was £179.99)
I own this charger and have used it for the past few years to keep my camper van battery topped up and more recently a little boat I’ve been renovating. It’s got a temperature sensor to help accurately control the power going into the battery and a reconditioning function too. It comes with a bag to shove it all into to keep it tidy.
Power output: 10Amps
Power input: 240v
Dimensions: 20 x 10 x 20 cm
ProMariner ProSport HD Waterproof Marine Battery Charger – save 15% (now $195.49, was $229.99)
This waterproof marine battery charger is ideal for smaller sport boats and smaller sailboats with battery banks of up to 200Ah.
Power output: 20Amps
Power input: 120v
Dimensions: 7.9″x12.8″x2.9″
Best Prime Day solar panels
Renogy Flexible Solar Panel 175 Watt 12 Volt Monocrystalline – Save 18% (now $220.39, was $269.99)
This flexible panel can be glued to virtually any surface. Don’t forget you’ll need to buy a separate charge controller too…
Dimensions: 59.2 x 26.5 x 0.08 inches
Power output: 175 Watt, 12 Volt
EF ECOFLOW 220Watt Bifacial Foldable Solar Panel – save 42% (now $379, was $649)
These solar panels are designed to plug into a portable power station to obtain maximum performance from them. They go directly into an Eco Flow power station and from there you can utilize the power they put into the station.
Dimensions: 72″L x 32.3″W x 1″H
Power output: 220 watts
Weight: 21 pounds
ECO-WORTHY 130W 12 Volt Super Flexible Monocrystalline Solar Panel – save 29% (now £99.99, was £139.99)
I use an eco worthy solar panel glued to the top of my stealth camper. It’s been pretty good at keeping my auxilliary battery topped up for the past two years. I’ve used mine in conjunction with the Eco Worthy charge controller.
Dimensions: 106cm x 69cm x 0.4cm
Power output: 130watts
Weight: 2kg
DOKIO 2 x 100 W Solar Panel, Flexible Mono – save 20% (now £127.82, was £159.77)
Why have one solar panel when you can have two? These flexible panels are 100 watts output each. But make sure you pair them with a suitable charge controller. And here’s a quick money-saving installation tip: I stick mine down with regular Sikaflex.
Dimensions: 1 x 565 x 975 millimetres
Power output: 100 watts per panel
Weight: 1.1kg
Best Prime Day solar charge controllers
Renogy Rover 40 Amp 12V/24V DC Input MPPT Solar Charge Controller – save 16% (now £117.99, was £139.99)
If you’re buying solar panels then you’ll need a charge controller between your panel and your battery. Make sure you buy one that has the capacity to cope with your solar array and suitable for your battery type. This one automatically detects 12V or 24V DC system voltages (non lithium systems) and works with flooded lead acid, sealed AGM and Lithium batteries.
Battery Tender 50 AMP PWM Solar Charge Controller with Dual USB Port and LCD Screen – save 22% (now $89.95, was $114.95)
Suitable for 12, 24, 36, 48 Volt Lead Acid, AGM, Gel, and 12 Volt Lithium Batteries, this charge controller has a max output of 12 volt DC and 30 AMPs, and max input voltage of 100 volts, 12 volts at 750 watts, 24 volts at 1,500 watts, 36 volts at 2,250 watts, or 48 volts at 3,000 watts.