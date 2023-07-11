Best Prime Day solar panels, 12V lithium batteries and charger deals

I'm fitting out a boat at the moment so I'm trawling through a load of solar panels and 12V boat power system deals at the moment. Here's some of the best deals that have caught my eye...

I just can’t help myself. I bought another boat (why have two when you can have three boats?) and it’s a bit of a project. So Prime Day is an ideal day to grab some essential bargains for my little (getting bigger every day project). I’m based in the UK so I’ve included plenty of British stuff, but I’ve sourced comparable deals for friends in the States too.

Solar panels, battery chargers and 12V batteries (ideally lithium) are all on my shopping list. Here’s some of the best Prime Day solar panel deals that have made it as far as my basket.

Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member – if you aren’t already, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Best Prime Day 12v battery deals