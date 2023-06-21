Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Here's how to find the best boating deals on Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day Boating Deals 2023

It’s almost here! It has recently been announced that Amazon Prime Day 2023 will take place across Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th July – the same week as last year.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead.

You can cancel at any time within 30 days, so if you subscribe now, you can take advantage of Prime Day 2023 boating deals and you’ll still have plenty of time to cancel without paying the year’s subscription fee.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Think of it as another Black Friday. Prime Day is a 48-hour flash sale from Amazon, where, for two days only, consumers can grab a whole host of bargains. It’s online only and is held to mark Amazon’s birthday. Prime Day started in 2015 on Amazon’s 20th birthday, with this year being its 28th.

How can I prepare for Prime Day 2023?

In advance of Prime Day 2023, Amazon has set up deal alerts – Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Day to create deal alerts. Once Prime Day arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Which brands are taking part in Prime Day 2023?

In their announcement, Amazon mention lots of big brands who will be offering deals, such as Philips, Bosch, Miele and Samsung, but in previous years we’ve also seen some sailing brands getting involved too, such as Helly Hansen, Sebago and Sperry.

What early Prime Day boating deals are available?

The first official early Prime Day deals are due to be released tomorrow (June 21), but we’ve already spotted a handful of big discounts on some of our favourite items of sailing kit. Check them out below…

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

