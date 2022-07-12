Prime Day Helly Hansen deals: Our pick of the best boating gear bargains

Amazon Prime Day is here and we have picked through hundreds of Prime Day Helly Hansen deals to bring you our edit of the best sailing gear that's available with big discounts

This Amazon Prime Day, Norwegian sailing apparel brand Helly Hansen has gone all-in with hundreds of items reduced by up to 58%, from waterproof sailing jackets and buoyancy aids to duffel bags and sailing shorts, so there are lots of Prime Day Helly Hansen deals deals to sift through.

But here at Yachting World we’ve done all the hard work for you, so you can refresh your sailing wardrobe and make some huge savings along the way. All prices quoted are dependant on size and availability.

Read on for our edit of the best Prime Day Helly Hansen deals to be had in the UK and US.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Best Helly Hansen deals available on Prime Day 2022

The biggest savings to be had are on some of Helly Hansen’s sailing jackets, with up to 58% off the Helly Hansen Men’s Paramount Softshell Jacket (RRP: £120/$130, now £49.99/$95.83). This best-selling classic design midlayer jacket has waterproofing to keep you dry and is breathable so you won’t get sweaty if the temperature increases.

There is also a good Prime Day deal on a women’s mid-layer jacket in the Helly Hansen Women’s Crew Midlayer Jacket currently at up to 33% off (RRP: £130/$165, now £87.49/$132.11)

For those looking for a proper outer layer jacket then the Helly-Hansen Womens Crew Hooded Waterproof Sailing Jacket with a 29% Prime Day discount is ideal (RRP: £135/$165, now £95.92/$143.18). It’s not quite up to the standards of a true offshore jacket but for coastal cruising and weekends on the water is is an ideal outer layer.

If you are into dinghy sailing, or you’ve recently picked up a stand up paddleboard, then you’ll want a buoyancy aid in order you keep you afloat if you go over the side. This Helly Hansen Rider Vest Buoyancy Aid is currently down 36% for Amazon Prime Day (RRP: £45, now £28.99). Just a note of caution, the buoyancy aid is designed for those between 50-60kg, so fully grown adult are probably best looking elsewhere.

For those a little bit heavier, the Helly Hansen Rider Vest Buoyancy Aid in red is also included in the Helly Hansen Prime Day sale and is designed for 60-70kg wearers. It’s not quite as big of a reduction, but it is still currently on the market with a 30% discount (RRP: £45, now £31.49).

If you’re in the market for a bag to keep all your Helly Hansen kit in, the you could do a lot worse than this Helly Hansen Unisex Duffel Bag 2 currently reduced by 37% (RRP:£70/$90, now £44.40/$82.99). At only 30L, it’s not the biggest bag, so more a weekend kit bag than a true offshore storage solution. However it is waterproof throughout and has a rubber sole for increased protection on wet floors.

If you still haven’t seen anything you fancy, you can head over to the Helly Hansen section of Amazon to browse all of their Prime Day deals, or read our round-up of the best Prime Day boating deals.