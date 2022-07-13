Prime day deals – Garmin sports and sailing watches

Amazon Prime Day is here and we have picked through hundreds of Prime Day deals to bring you our edit of the best Garmin sports and sailing watches that are available with big discounts

This Amazon Prime Day, if you look carefully you’ll spot the tidy little bargains.

Here at Yachting World we’ve done the hard work for you, so you can save time and take advantage of some great savings on some of our best tried and tested gear.

Read on for our edit of the best Prime Day Garmin smart watch deals to be had.

Best Garmin watch deals available on Prime Day 2022

Save 42%

The ultimate multisport GPS watch, features mapping, music, grade-adjusted pace monitoring and Pulse Ox sensors. Comes in black with a black wristband.

Since they released the Fenix 7 earlier this year, there’s some great bargains to be found on the Fenix 6. It is still a truly excellent sports watch that can take you from land to sea and back again with ease.

RRP: £599.99 Deal Price: £349.99 You Save: £250.00 (42%)

Save 49%

RRP: £599.99 Deal Price: £304.99 You Save: £295.00 (49%)

Save 42%

RRP: £649.99 Deal Price: £379.99 You Save: £270.00 (42%)

Garmin Instinct range

Save 27%

Earlier this year Garmin introduced a new Instinct model, meaning there’s some great deals to be had on the original Instinct watch, which is still a really great piece of kit.

RRP: $229.99 Deal Price: $169.00 You Save: $6 0.99 (27%)

Save 53%

The solar version of the instinct gives impressive battery life and allows you to eke out every bit of power from the watch so you can keep on moving without worry about charging.

RRP: £319.99 Deal Price: £149.99 You Save: £170.00 (53%)

Garmin Forerunner range

Save 44%

RRP: £249.99 Deal Price: £139.99 You Save: £110.00 (44%)

Save 33% (UK) / 16% (US)

RRP: £179.99 / $229.99 Deal Price: £119.99 / $192.94 You Save: £60.00 (33%) / $37.05 (16%)

Garmin Swim2 range

Save 36%

A smart watch dedicated for swimmers.

RRP: £219.99 Deal Price: £139.99 You Save: £80.00 (36%)

