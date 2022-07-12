Prime day deals – DJI camera gear for capturing on the water action

Amazon Prime Day is here and we have picked through hundreds of Prime Day deals to bring you our edit of the best gear and tech for boating and sailing that's available with big discounts

This Amazon Prime Day, if you look carefully you’ll spot the tidy little bargains.

Here at Yachting World we’ve done the hard work for you, so you can save time and take advantage of some great savings on some of our best tried and tested gear.

Read on for our edit of the best Prime Day DJI camera deals to be had.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

Best DJI camera deals available on Prime Day 2022

Save 20% on the DJI action 2 camera, used by our staff here at Yachting World and sister title Yachting Monthly.

Deal price £355 / $489

Reduced from RRP £465 / $519

Saving £110 / $30

Save a whopping 47% on the DJI action 2 camera with protective case

We love this versatile camera set up from DJI, having use it onboard Pip Hare’s Medallia and on various other press trips, it’s easy to use and comes with so many options to hold or position it just right.

The stabilisation is fab too, so no more shaky footage making you feel dizzy when you watch the videos later.

Deal price £249 / $299

Reduced from RRP £472 / $538.99

Saving £223 / $239.99

Save 22% on this Fly more Mini 2 drone package.

We have this Mini 2 Fly more package in our office here at Yachting World and it’s such a tidy little piece of kit we highly recommend it.

Fitting into its own little carry case, the controller, drone and extra battery packs all tuck neatly away for easy transportation.

Deal price £449

Reduced from RRP £579

Saving £130

