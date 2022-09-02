New boats at 2022 boat shows

As summer draws to a close we pick some of the most interesting boats set to be launched during this year's boat show season

The northern hemisphere summer is drawing to a close and for sailors this means that boat show season is upon us. With dozens of world premieres among the line-up at Cannes, Genoa and Southampton Boat Shows, here’s our pick of the most interesting new yachts on display in 2022.

Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 60

Beneteau’s latest flagship is intended as a sturdy and stylish bluewater vessel with a very high standard of interior finish. It’s also a result of a Lorenzo Argento and Roberto Biscontini collaboration and is a very different yacht to the 62-footer it replaces.

In particular it has a lot less freeboard, which has helped to reduce displacement by a massive five tonnes. However, internal volume remains the same, although instead of the entire accommodation being on a single level there are modest steps down from the saloon into the full width forward galley and the aft cabins.

Biscontini drew a similar hull shape to the First 44 and 53, and the Oceanis Yachts 54, with flare above the waterline at the transom and soft chines that will be relatively quick in light airs, but will offer lots of stability in strong winds. See Yachting World June 2022 for more detail.

Beneteau Oceanis Yacht 60 specifications

LOA: 18.8m / 61ft 8in

Hull length: 17.64m / 57ft 1in

Beam: 5.3m / 17ft 5in

Draught: (std keel) 2.65m / 8ft 4in

Displacement: 21,500kg / 37,400lb

Price: TBA

Builder: beneteau.com

GT325

Nearly 10 years after GT Yachts launched the GT35, the company has re-emerged with a brand-new boat: the GT325.

The original GT35 was designed by Stephen Jones and built by Windboats in Norfolk. It proved to be an exceptionally powerful, fast and roomy cruiser but, for GT Yachts, the expense and practicalities of out-sourcing production simply didn’t add up and only one boat was launched.

Conrad Cockburn of GT Yachts had already formulated plans with Jones for further designs in the range, one of which was for an enlarged and updated version of Jones’s Sadler 290. These plans went on hold until the arrival of investor and co-director Jerry Ramsdale allowed the company to take production in-house and move to Mercury Yacht Harbour on the Hamble.

The 325 was conceived for coastal cruising, offering a choice of fin or twin keels, wheel or tiller steering and a vast amount of room inside a high-volume hull that’s just under the critical 10m (32ft 10in) length for marina berthing. The cockpit is unusually deep, with high coamings, a small fixed windscreen and a transom door that hinges down to form a swimming platform. With the door raised, the cockpit is fully enclosed. Security on deck is ensured by substantial bulwarks incorporated in the deck moulding.

For all the emphasis on security and creature comforts, however, sailing performance was right at the top of the list of priorities from the start. And, as you would expect, the boat comfortably exceeds the requirements for RCD Category A classification. Cockburn, a chartered engineer and a naval architect himself, has worked with Jones to create what should be a powerful and robust boat. For a start, keels are cast in lead and bolted to a moulded stub (or stubs if you have a twin-keeler) to ensure the lowest possible centre of gravity. Fibres in the vacuum-infused hull run from one side, down into the stub(s) and across to the other side to form one continuous laminate.

In terms of structure and attention to detail, GT Yachts are keen to stress that no corners are being cut.

A deck-stepped mast supports the generous 15/16ths rig. A self-tacking jib will be standard, or you can choose a 115% headsail. In-mast furling will be another option, and fitted to the first boat.

The 325 will have the master cabin in the bow, forward of which will be a large deck locker. The heads and shower will be aft, opposite the galley, and a forward heads can be fitted.

The GT325 is due to make its world debut at the Southampton Boat Show (Stand E029).

GT325 specifications

LOA: 9.97m / 32ft 8in

LWL: 9.00m / 29ft 6in

Beam: 3.56m / 11ft 8in

Displacement: 5,650kg / 12,456lb

Price ex VAT: from £210,000

Builder: gtyachts.com

Jeanneau 65

This model represents a significant makeover of the already successful Jeanneau 64. As with the Jeanneau 60 (see test, YW May 2022) this is intended as a boat that can be configured in many different ways, each with a different character.

Those wanting more of a performance boat can specify a taller rig and mainsheet taken to the cockpit sole, while those looking for safer and easier handling can opt for a mainsheet arch, plus a long hard top, with an optional central folding sunroof area.

In all cases cockpit space is maximised as a result of pushing the wheels well back in the boat – Jeanneau claims it offers the equivalent space to a multihull in this respect.

Accommodation below decks is by London-based designer Andrew Winch, with options including two spacious owner’s cabins with private bathrooms, three cabins including owner forward, or four cabins. All of these have the possibility of an additional single cabin that could be a walk-in closet, additional berth, or even an office area – although the expansive chart table is also designed to be used as a desk when cruising.

Jeanneau is also set to unveil an innovative new 55ft cruising model this winter in time for the Düsseldorf show in January. Drawn by the same Briand/Winch team as the 60 and 65, this will have a very different deck and interior layout, featuring three separate companionways.

Jeanneau 65 specifications

Hull length: 19.55m / 64ft 1in

Beam: 5.40m / 17ft 8in

Ballast: 9,350kg / 20,613lb

Displacement: 31,000kg / 68,343lb

Price: TBA

Builder: jeanneau.com

X43

X-Yachts’ Pure X range has proved extremely popular since the launch of the original 43ft and 65ft models back in 2016. The range has since been widened to include five models from 38ft upward, with the X56 now the flagship of the line.

However, the latest model is particularly significant, as it represents the first second generation design in the range. The new hull shape has maximum beam further aft, plus a wider transom and larger cockpit. There’s more flare above the waterline in the aft sections and the chines are higher, with the result that there’s less drag, turbulence and wake, yet form stability is increased. X-Yachts has also improved the deck hardware, notably the mainsheet traveller, and the new boat has a slightly taller rig.

At the same time, many of the small ergonomic and styling improvements developed for other models in the range, including the X56, have been incorporated. However, existing owners are clearly happy with the interiors of their boats and there are no changes to the layout.

X43 specifications

Hull length: 12.67m / 41ft 7in

Beam: 3.99m / 13ft 1in

Draught: 2.2m / 7ft 3in

Displacement: 9,400kg / 20,723lb

Ballast: 3,700kg / 8,157l

Price: TBA

Builder: x-yachts.com

Contest 49CS

The renowned Dutch family yard is producing a centre cockpit (50CS) and aft cockpit version of the same Judel/Vrolijk hull design, which we previewed in YW November 2021. The latter 49CS is due to launch first, in time for HISWA in the Netherlands in September and will be displayed at the Düsseldorf boat show in January.

Builder: contestyachts.com

If you enjoyed this….