Mylius 72 first look: Spacious layout with a minimalist style

The new Mylius 72 offers plenty of scope for customisation, along with impressive attention to detail

This enormously powerful and spacious water-ballasted Shaun Carkeek design is intended to appeal to those who want to be competitive on the Mediterranean’s regatta scene, and also want to enjoy relaxed, fast cruising with family or friends.

Wide beam of 6.2m creates a yacht with enough interior volume for civilised accommodation, while prepreg carbon fibre construction keeps displacement down to only 23,500kg. The Mylius 72 is therefore a rare dual-purpose yacht with an appealing blend of high performance, comfort and style.

Twin rudders promise easy control even when pushed hard, while the lifting keel has a very deep 5.7m draught when lowered. In addition to the hull’s high inherent form stability there’s a massive 1,000lt of water ballast – equivalent to a dozen people on the rail.

Carkeek spent a large amount of time on minimising both aerodynamic and hydrodynamic drag, hence the retractable anchor and propeller shaft, as well as the low-profile coachroof and reverse bow profile.

The very crisp deck styling is complemented by a retractable bimini and removable cockpit table that help to make for a quick conversion between racing and cruising modes.

Interior designers Parisotto+ Formenton Architetti created spacious layouts in a clean minimalist style. The version proposed by the yard has three cabins with private bathrooms, including a master cabin forward, plus a fully equipped galley, spacious dinette and a day head. In the centre of the yacht, the keel box is flanked by a Pullman berth on one side and an office area on the other.

Construction of the first example, which is still in need of an owner, is already well under way at the Piacenza shipyard in northern Italy.

Mylius 72 Specifications:

LOA: 22.24m 73ft 0in

Beam: 6.2m 20ft 4in

Displacement: 23,500kg 77,000lb

Draught: 3.9m-5.7m 12ft 9in-18ft 8in

Upwind sail area: 366m2 3,940ft2

Code 0: 281m2 3,020ft2

A3 spinnaker: 480m2 5,190ft2

Contact details: mylius.it

