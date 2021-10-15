First look: Swan 98 – high performance, Italian flair

At the recent Monaco Yacht Show, we took a look at several of the featured new yachts on display, including the new Swan 98

The pandemic seems to have in no way slowed Nautor’s Swan, as it presented two new superyachts at the Monaco Yacht Show, the Swan 98 and Swan 120 – this despite having launched Skorpios, the ClubSwan 125 raceboat this year, its first Swan Shadow powerboat and a Swan 58 cruising yacht.

The new Swan 98 and 120 are the latest in its new generation German Frers-designed range of performance cruisers. These powerful, beamy designs sport twin rudders and plenty of form stability in a style which has already proven popular over the last three years with the 65 and 78.

Both the Swan 98 and Swan 120 share a sleek coachroof look with coamings stretched aft to accentuate the line and offer cockpit protection. Both models offer racing packages, including a square-top mainsail, running backstays and a longer bowsprit. And there are two different interior layouts available, with owner’s suite aft or forward. Styling is by Italian architect Misa Poggi.

The Swan 98 is another elegant high performance model blessed with plenty of South American and Italian design flair. She has a variety of different styling moods and layouts available to help owners customise their yachts.

In addition, there is a the choice of fore or aft owner’s suites there are three ensuite guest and two twin crew cabins, with the galley positioned close to crew quarters with both layouts. There is also generous tankage for ocean cruising (including 3,000lt of fuel), and a full beam engine room below the saloon.

Swan 98 specifications

LOA (inc bowsprit): 31.05m / 101ft 8in

LWL: 26.63m / 87ft 4in

Beam: 6.97m / 22ft 9in

Draught (std): 4.40m / 14ft 4in

Displacement: 62,500kg / 137,789lb

Builder: nautorswan.com

