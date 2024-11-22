I’ve tested this bargain Black Friday paddle board for over 2 years and it’s still going strong

I test a lot of watersports kit and paddle boards for my day job and this Black Friday week deal is a great option for those looking for an affordable paddle board

I’ve been covering Black Friday for over five years to try to pick out the best Black Friday boating deals for a range of watersports kit. And in that time I have seen many Black Friday paddle board deals on Amazon and elsewhere, an increasing number of which are not actually deals at all.

In my time, I’ve also tested some pretty low quality cheap paddle boards in my time – and so, when I first came across a Bluefin Cruise paddle board kit a couple of years back, heavily discounted in an Amazon sale, I was pretty dubious of the quality.

With that in mind I grabbed a Bluefin Cruise paddle board kit at the start of summer 2023 and have been using it pretty regularly since, alongside a number of other paddle boards that I have tested.

My conclusion is that The Bluefin Cruise is far, far better than I had assumed. As with many paddle board packages, you may want to upgrade to a better paddle board pump and paddle over time, but the ones that come with the set are certainly good enough for your first few years of paddling.

Is it the best inflatable paddle board on the market? Frankly, no. Is it surprisingly good for the cost? Absolutely.

Note: We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site, at no extra cost to you. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.

The Bluefin Cruise is very stable for paddling and has a fair amount of buoyancy thanks to its width and depth. Of course this does also mean it is more affected by wind and waves than other, smaller designs.

I like that the grip runs almost all the way to the tail of the board, meaning you still have grip to stand on if you have a heavy dry bag strapped to the attachment point on the nose of the board – or a small child – both of which would see you stand much further back than normal

This model excels in versatility and manoeuvrability, making it well-suited for most novice or occasional paddlers.

While the backpack makes transportation convenient, and the inclusion of everything you need to get on the water is a boon, as a package it is up there in weight terms, so carrying the complete set may be challenging for some smaller users. I certainly wouldn’t want to carry the whole kit a long way.

