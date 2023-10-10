I’ve spent over 30 hours testing the Bluefin Cruise paddle board ahead of Prime Day and it’s now reduced

Despite my initial scepticism, this is a genuinely good board, showing little sign of wear even after a full summer of use. This isn't its lowest ever price, but it's still a good deal at £399

I can’t be alone in being deeply suspicious about any number of the cheap paddle board bundle options on Amazon and so, when I first came across a Bluefin paddle board kit a couple of years back, heavily discounted in an Amazon sale, I was very dubious of the quality that might be on offer.

However, I’ve now been testing the Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in paddle board kit for the entire summer and can report that it is far, far better than I had assumed. As with many paddle board packages, you may want to upgrade to a better paddle board pump and paddle over time, but the ones that come with the set are certainly good enough for your first few years of paddling.

Is it the best inflatable paddle board on the market? Frankly, no. Is it surprisingly good for the cost? Absolutely.

Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in paddle board – now £399.00, was £499.00 , save 20%

I’ve tested this Bluefin Cruise paddle board in extensively this summer and found it to be a great bit of kit for the price. And with a 20% Prime Day discount you can make a decent saving on what is already a good value-for-money proposition. It contains everything you need to get out on the water. Build quality is good and it pumps up to a decent 15PSI offering good levels of rigidity. View Deal

The Bluefin Cruise is very stable for paddling and has a fair amount of buoyancy thanks to its width and depth. Of course this does also mean it is more affected by wind and waves than other, smaller designs.

I like that the grip runs almost all the way to the tail of the board, meaning you still have grip to stand on if you have a heavy dry bag strapped to the attachment point on the nose of the board – or a small child – both of which would see you stand much further back than normal

This model excels in versatility and manoeuvrability, making it well-suited for most novice or occasional paddlers.

While the backpack makes transportation convenient, and the inclusion of everything you need to get on the water is a boon, as a package it is up there in weight terms, so carrying the complete set may be challenging for some smaller users. I certainly wouldn’t want to carry the whole kit a long way.

