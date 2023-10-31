Black Friday paddle board deals are an increasingly frequent feature of the year's biggest shopping event. Here's how to find the best ones...
Black Friday is just around the corner and there’s sure to be a whole range of decent paddle board deals out there to pick up. But be warned – there are likely to be a few dud deals floating around too.
Most of paddle board deals are aimed at the beginner paddler, which typically come with paddle board accessories such as pump, leash etc. all included.
Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to wait until Black Friday, but if you just can’t wait, these are the best early Black Friday paddle board deals we can find right now.
Early Black Friday deals on paddle boards (US)
Roc 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board starter kit – save 63% at Amazon
This offer is a great way to get on the water. With a manual pump, two paddles, a fin, ankle tether and a dry bag, this bundle includes everything you need to start paddle boarding – and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this board.
Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in – save 21% at Bluefinsupboards.com
I tested this Bluefin Cruise paddle board in recent months and found it to be a great bit of kit for the price. And with a better than 20% early Black Friday discount you can make a decent saving on what is already a good value-for-money proposition. It contains everything you need to get out on the water. Build quality is good and it pumps up to a decent 15PSI offering good levels of rigidity.
Best UK deals
Hydro-Force 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board – save 57%
Already one of the most affordable SUP brands on Amazon, Hydro-Force has slashed more than 55% off this 10ft inflatable ahead of Black Friday. This set includes a kayak seat, hand pump, paddle and carry case – everything you need to start paddling.
Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in paddle board – save 15%
I tested this Bluefin Cruise paddle board in recent months and found it to be a great bit of kit for the price. And with a 15% early Black Friday discount you can make a decent saving on what is already a good value-for-money proposition. It contains everything you need to get out on the water. Build quality is good and it pumps up to a decent 15PSI offering good levels of rigidity.
Aqua Marina Vapor, Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board – save 37%
If you want to get out on the water and try paddle boarding on the cheap then you really should avoid many of the very very cheap options – which are often manufactured on the cheap and will not inflate to a decent pressure or hold up well long term. This offering from Aqua Marina is one of the cheapest paddle boards available right now with all the criteria I look for in a good board – pumps up to 15PSI and decent construction material.
Hurley PhantomSurf 9′ Stand Up Paddle Board – save 22%
Hurley is a tried and trusted surf brand who moved into paddle boarding several years ago. This surf-focussed paddle board features a swallow tail for manoeuvrability, and a rockered nose to keep the board out of waves. Unlike some surf-focussed boards, however, it is big enough to provide stability for ordinary paddling too. And if you’re still unsure, it comes with a 1 year warranty.
