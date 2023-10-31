Black Friday paddle board deals are an increasingly frequent feature of the year's biggest shopping event. Here's how to find the best ones...

Black Friday is just around the corner and there’s sure to be a whole range of decent paddle board deals out there to pick up. But be warned – there are likely to be a few dud deals floating around too.

Most of paddle board deals are aimed at the beginner paddler, which typically come with paddle board accessories such as pump, leash etc. all included.

Don’t forget, if you want to get the best price, you’ll have to wait until Black Friday, but if you just can’t wait, these are the best early Black Friday paddle board deals we can find right now.

Early Black Friday deals on paddle boards (US)

Roc 10ft Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board starter kit – save 63% at Amazon

This offer is a great way to get on the water. With a manual pump, two paddles, a fin, ankle tether and a dry bag, this bundle includes everything you need to start paddle boarding – and it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this board. View Deal

Bluefin Cruise 10ft 8in – save 21% at Bluefinsupboards.com

I tested this Bluefin Cruise paddle board in recent months and found it to be a great bit of kit for the price. And with a better than 20% early Black Friday discount you can make a decent saving on what is already a good value-for-money proposition. It contains everything you need to get out on the water. Build quality is good and it pumps up to a decent 15PSI offering good levels of rigidity. View Deal

Best UK deals