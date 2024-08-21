Sinking of the Bayesian Superyacht: What we know as rescue efforts enter third day

As the search of the sunken superyacht enters its third day, fears increase for the six remaining guests and crew who were onboard

The tragic sinking of the Bayesian superyacht off the coast of Sicily has left the world in shock. The luxury yacht, which was caught in a deadly storm in the early hours of Monday, has claimed the life of one crew member, with six tourists still missing. As the search enters its third day, here’s what has unfolded so far.

The Sinking of the Bayesian

In the early hours of Monday, 19 August, at around 0500 local time, the Bayesian was struck by a powerful tornado, known as a waterspout, while anchored off the Sicilian coast. The freak storm proved catastrophic for the yacht, causing it to capsize. According to eyewitnesses, including Karsten Borner, the captain of a nearby yacht, the storm was incredibly intense. Borner also recounted seeing the Bayesian’s towering mast “bend and then snap.”

Although there were eyewitness reports of the mast snapping during the storm, divers have since reported that the wreck is “virtually intact.” Therefore, the exact reasons for the yacht’s sinking remain unclear.

The Bayesian was carrying 10 crew members and 12 passengers at the time of the sinking. It’s worth noting that the vessel sank in 50 meters of water, which has posed significant challenges for the divers involved in the rescue and recovery operations.

Lives lost

The body of Recaldo Thomas, a Canadian-Antiguan chef who worked aboard the yacht, was recovered shortly after the incident. Unfortunately, six others still remain unaccounted for, including British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah. The missing also include Jonathan Bloomer, chairman of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy, as well as Chris Morvillo, a lawyer with the prestigious Clifford Chance firm, and his wife Nada.

Among the survivors was Mr. Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, who, along with 14 others, was rescued from the wreckage. Another harrowing tale of survival comes from Charlotte Golunski, a mother who, in a desperate bid to save her one-year-old daughter, held the child above the waves until they were both rescued. The child’s father, James Emsley, also survived the ordeal.

It’s also known that 15 people were in a liferaft when they were rescued. A red flare was fired from the liferaft, attracting the attention of a nearby boat, which went to their aid.

The Bayesian Itself

The Bayesian was a 56-meter British-flagged superyacht, originally built in 2008 by the renowned Italian shipyard Perini Navi, and underwent a significant refit in 2020. The yacht was celebrated for its impressive features, including a 75-meter aluminium mast, the tallest of its kind in the world, according to the shipyard’s website.

The Rescue Efforts

As the search enters its third day, some small hope remains that the six missing individuals may have found refuge in air pockets within the wreckage. Italy’s civil protection agency, along with the Vigili del Fuoco (fire brigade), has been leading a meticulous recovery operation.

Nineteen divers are working in groups of three, painstakingly attempting to access the yacht’s interior. Their current strategy involves breaking through a glass window in the lounge area on the main deck, hoping to reach any survivors trapped within. The rescue team has spoken of the challenges, including navigating through a “world of objects” inside the submerged vessel.

Adding to the efforts, four investigators from the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been sent out to investigate the circumstances surrounding the sinking.

For now, the focus remains on the search efforts, with the hope that some of those missing may yet be found alive.