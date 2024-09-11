October 2024

The October issue of Yachting World is on sale 12 September and contains all the usual news and reviews about the boating world, plus:

True cost of cruising – How much should you budget for when planning to go bluewater cruising?

The daysailer pioneer – An extraordinary yacht is the culmination of a lifetime of sailing experience by serial boat owner Jack Setton

A path between thorns – A bluewater cruising couple brave ‘The Thorny Path’ windward route from the Bahamas to the Windward isles

TESTED 80s Hits: Toby Hodges sails a trio of fabulous and very different 80-footers – the CNB 78, YYachts Y8 and Swan 88

Palma’s fun factor – What’s the magic ingredient that allows the Superyacht Cup Palma to prove such an enduring and unbeatable regatta?

Special report – Rescue swimming for an MOB 5 Expert tips – Helena Darvelid on multihull control Extraordinary boats – The Cayman 28 skiff Rooster Masterclass – Using and interpreting radar